PRESS RELEASE - ICIC.LAW
The History of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's Kidnapping #togetherstrong
Mar 11
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
February 2026
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is grateful for you
Video Conversation with Dani Henderson #togetherstrong
Feb 21
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
A Journey Through the Snow
Dani Henderson’s Visit to Reiner Fuellmich in January 2026 #togetherstrong
Feb 20
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
PREMIERE: Interview recorded in October 2023
The stage is now set for Joyce and Jackie ~ with Cindy Carr #togetherstrong
Feb 9
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
January 2026
New Statement from Reiner
January 21. 2026 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has been silenced for months and his voice is being carried by many around the world.
Jan 20
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Video Calls not Permitted
Reiner's Last Video Call with his wife Inka was in April 2025 #togetherstrong
Jan 20
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Voices for Reiner's Freedom on January 03. 2026
Video with English Subtitles + Spanish transcripts + French Transcripts + Russian Transcripts #togetherstrong
Jan 9
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Happy New Year
2026
Jan 1
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
December 2025
Human Rights Organization stands with Dr.Reiner Fuellmich
Karl Hummitzsch from United for Freedom
Dec 26, 2025
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Sodenkamp & Lenz in Prison with Fuellmich
Translated from Hendrik Sodenkamp & Anselm Lenz's German article
Dec 11, 2025
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Holocaust Survivor Vera Sharav
International Voices for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's Freedom
Dec 10, 2025
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
International Support
The International Support for Reiner's Freedom grows daily
Dec 9, 2025
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
