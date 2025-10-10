Today we publish a new voice memo from Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Action speaks louder than words. Reiner’s actions speak volumes. Hear for yourself by clicking on the video image or the link.

It is 24 months that Reiner is not free.

https://youtu.be/TJ96BmFG6v4

Reiner is tremendously grateful for all the letters and postcards you are sending. There is much good energy in the flow and when you have an extra portion good energy to share, then we kindly ask you to send good energy for Reiner and Inka’s family dog Jimbo who is currently not healthy.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you for all your good thoughts, loving prayers and healing love you send for Jimbo.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.

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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.

Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.

The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you