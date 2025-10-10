24 Months
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich says: " See you very soon"
Today we publish a new voice memo from Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Action speaks louder than words. Reiner’s actions speak volumes. Hear for yourself by clicking on the video image or the link.
It is 24 months that Reiner is not free.
Reiner is tremendously grateful for all the letters and postcards you are sending. There is much good energy in the flow and when you have an extra portion good energy to share, then we kindly ask you to send good energy for Reiner and Inka’s family dog Jimbo who is currently not healthy.
Thank you
Thank you
Thank you
Thank you for all your good thoughts, loving prayers and healing love you send for Jimbo.
Thank you
Thank you
Thank you
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Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.
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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.
Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.
Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.
The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.
Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.
Thank you
Thank you
Thank you
We pray for you Dr Fuellmich 🙏🏼✝️ stay strong 💪🏼
Praying for you and for Inka as well! 🙏💙🙏🩷