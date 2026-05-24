Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Jan Dumas's avatar
Jan Dumas
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What a nice interview, Daisy! Thanks for sharing, I enjoyed it. I wish that I had had the chance to get to know horses throughout my life.

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Samdav7's avatar
Samdav7
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No thanks.

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