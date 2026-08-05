Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Amal Wadei Dawood's avatar
Amal Wadei Dawood
2dEdited

Dr Reiner Fuellmich

Those are not friends and they are all secretly Satanic Freemasons and slaves to their masters and they learnt the craft of acting and they are connecting with you and they are deceptive !

The only person that I trust that you mentioned and communicating with hims is John Olooney and he is a good man and he is working for humanity 100% … while all the other are slaves to their masters Head of Satanic Freemasonry secretly and they are all actors !

The Parliament & legal system and all government in UK are controlled by the King or the Queen for the Crown 100% now and for centuries ….

Did you know the government in UK called His Majesty's Government !

This means the government is owned by His Majesty !!!!!!

AI Overview

The UK government is currently called His Majesty's Government because the reigning monarch is King Charles III. The term changes to Her Majesty's Government only when the reigning monarch is a queen.

His Majesty's Government: Used during the reign of a king (such as King Charles III now).

Her Majesty's Government: Used during the reign of a queen (such as during Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II).

[https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Government_of_the_United_Kingdom, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/His_Majesty%27s_Government_(term), https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Government_of_the_United_Kingdom, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monarchy_of_the_United_Kingdom]

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Riki Tiki Tavi's avatar
Riki Tiki Tavi
1d

Former member of Parliament…ya say?…..hmmmm…tricky biz… Especially in light of how the techno-fascist surveillance state has progressed in the UK

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