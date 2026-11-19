Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s wife, Inka, says a heartfelt “Thank You!” to all. You can read in Inka’s own words how she feels about receiving mail from around the world.
A Heartfelt Thank You to All of You
I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your kindness, your letters, your care, and the quiet ways so many of you have reached out have meant more than I know how to say. I haven’t even had a chance to read everything yet. I’d planned to sit with the rest of it today, but life has once again asked for a great many conversations, and the hours slipped away. Still, even the parts I have read have stayed with me. It never ceases to amaze me how much complete strangers are willing to care. I still haven’t fully learned how to take this kind of human kindness to heart. I tend to see my own part in Reiner’s work as something one simply does for one’s husband—as a matter of course, nothing special at all. I’m just a person who would like, when all this is over, to live quietly again in the background. And yet I keep being shown, again and again, that so many of you are doing far more than anyone could reasonably expect. Strong, warm-hearted people have given time, skill, patience, and heart to something that is not their own. I haven’t known many people who possess these particular gifts, and it is deeply impressive. My thanks will never feel like enough for everything you are doing. Every letter, every note, every carefully compiled page is also a life story. There is so much insight and so much knowledge in them. Reiner often reads his mail to me, and I hear it in his voice—the thoughtfulness, the solidarity, the sheer number of people who have chosen not to look away. Good times for all of us feel as though they must surely be just around the corner. From here, I’m sending you all my love and my deepest gratitude. Thank you for your patience, your beautiful work, and for caring so generously about someone most of you have never met. It means more than I can put into words.
Inka Fuellmich
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Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
JVA Lingen
Kaiserstraße 5
D - 49809 Lingen
Germany
Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.
Reiner can not receive parcels and books.
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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.
Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.
Thank you for all your support.
We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account.
PLEASE SEND CHECKS FROM US FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. We can securely deposit checks made in US Dollars. Other currencies can not be deposited in Reiner’s Freedom account.
The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.
Funds build Reiner’s freedom now.
When you do not reside in the US and/or do not have a US bank account you can safely support Reiner’s Freedom with the following links.
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You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:
https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich
You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:
https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together
You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website:
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The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.
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Now it is more important than ever that the many good people who are working for the good for humankind, stand together and spread Reiner’s message that we are strong together.
For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together369 shop is now available. Inka stated: “Geschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” what translates to English “Gifts for a loving togetherness”.
Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/Together369
All proceeds (after cost and fees) support officially and actively Reiner’s Freedom.
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The exposure of the COVID Scamdemic is far from over. It was intentional. I call it murder, and there is no statute of limitations on murder.
I followed this case from the very first news reports. I had little choice. I was locked down in India for twenty-three months with nowhere to go but home. I was on a trek to see how the New World Order was coming along, so there was no point in going home. From the very beginning, it looked like a scam to me and to my fellow travelers who were destined to see the program through to the end in India.
As I remember it, it was Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s wife who said, “Reiner, you must look at this. You must get involved,” or words to that effect. It wasn’t long before the Corona Investigative Committee (Corona Ausschuss) started making news. Soon, literally hundreds of attorneys and biologists were submitting information to the committee about the Scamdemic.
It was apparent from the beginning that mighty forces were behind the scam. As the committee gained notoriety, it came under great political pressure from the Malthusian core behind the plot.
From all appearances, it was money and political pressure that brought the Corona Investigative Committee to an abrupt end. To a skeptical onlooker like myself, it appears that state prosecutors put their heads together and came up with a plan to put the committee and its foremost organizer out of business. Arms were twisted, money was paid, and the power of the state went into action.
Reiner was kidnapped in Mexico, held incommunicado, and then tried in a kangaroo court. He continued to be held incommunicado and in solitary confinement in what appears to me to have been an attempt to break him. Every step the state took in its prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was an obvious attempt to silence him. I suspect the conditions of his release will bar him from continuing his work to expose this crime against humanity.
I, for one, will not let this tragedy be swept under the rug. I hope there are tens of thousands around the world who feel as I do. If we are ever going to rule ourselves, we have to expose this crime. If it isn’t investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, we’re a sorry lot.
Inka, your appreciation means more than I can put into words.