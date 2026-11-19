Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s wife, Inka, says a heartfelt “Thank You!” to all. You can read in Inka’s own words how she feels about receiving mail from around the world.

A Heartfelt Thank You to All of You

I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your kindness, your letters, your care, and the quiet ways so many of you have reached out have meant more than I know how to say. I haven’t even had a chance to read everything yet. I’d planned to sit with the rest of it today, but life has once again asked for a great many conversations, and the hours slipped away. Still, even the parts I have read have stayed with me. It never ceases to amaze me how much complete strangers are willing to care. I still haven’t fully learned how to take this kind of human kindness to heart. I tend to see my own part in Reiner’s work as something one simply does for one’s husband—as a matter of course, nothing special at all. I’m just a person who would like, when all this is over, to live quietly again in the background. And yet I keep being shown, again and again, that so many of you are doing far more than anyone could reasonably expect. Strong, warm-hearted people have given time, skill, patience, and heart to something that is not their own. I haven’t known many people who possess these particular gifts, and it is deeply impressive. My thanks will never feel like enough for everything you are doing. Every letter, every note, every carefully compiled page is also a life story. There is so much insight and so much knowledge in them. Reiner often reads his mail to me, and I hear it in his voice—the thoughtfulness, the solidarity, the sheer number of people who have chosen not to look away. Good times for all of us feel as though they must surely be just around the corner. From here, I’m sending you all my love and my deepest gratitude. Thank you for your patience, your beautiful work, and for caring so generously about someone most of you have never met. It means more than I can put into words.



Inka Fuellmich