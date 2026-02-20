Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
micciot's avatar
micciot
Feb 20

Dear Reiner, each day you are closer to freedom. Stay strong. You are our hero!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Ollie's avatar
Ollie
Feb 20

Thank you for your efforts you have saved many lives.

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture