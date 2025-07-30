Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
Jul 30, 2025

Throughout the West, the illegitimate governments are persecuting people like Julian Assange, Tamara Lich, Chris Barber (in Canada) and Rainer Fuellmich and the lawyer in the Bill Gates case.

The entire justice system has been seized by criminals.

The people are watching!

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Carrie's avatar
Carrie
Jul 30, 2025Edited

Thank you and keep on keepin on! Loving you are staying humorous throughout.

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