AD HOC 2 Freedom to Practice Free Speech
This is in addition to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's URGENT Voice Memo
URGENT
This is in addition to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s AD HOC. What a calmly and stern voice memo where Reiner shares facts, speaks his thoughts and gives a glimpse into what happens next.
We kindly ask you to share Reiner’s message. This is URGENT.
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Thank you
Thank you
Thank you
You can listen to and/or watch the second part by clicking on the video image or on the YouTube link: https://youtu.be/LdHdYa0_C9M
Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.
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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.
Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.
Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.
The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.
Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.
Thank you
Thank you
Thank you
Wow! such an outrageous situation - BLESS YOU Reiner for your integrity, diligence, strength, courage, and everyone who is supporting you - because this is OUR cause - freedom is the foundation of everything.
Sending positive healing energy to your positive outcome!