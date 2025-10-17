URGENT

This is in addition to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s AD HOC. What a calmly and stern voice memo where Reiner shares facts, speaks his thoughts and gives a glimpse into what happens next.

We kindly ask you to share Reiner’s message. This is URGENT.

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Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

You can listen to and/or watch the second part by clicking on the video image or on the YouTube link: https://youtu.be/LdHdYa0_C9M

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.

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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.

Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.

The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you