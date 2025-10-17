Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Tuttle's avatar
Will Tuttle
Oct 17

Wow! such an outrageous situation - BLESS YOU Reiner for your integrity, diligence, strength, courage, and everyone who is supporting you - because this is OUR cause - freedom is the foundation of everything.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Maxine Freeland's avatar
Maxine Freeland
Oct 17

Sending positive healing energy to your positive outcome!

Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture