Today we share the text of the original document. The document shows Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s AMICUS CURIAE BRIEF. (We removed email addresses and phone numbers.)

When you listened to Dr. Fuellmich’s statements you have most likely heard his involvement with Deutsche Bank for decades where he helped thousands of people who were financially taken advantage of by Deutsche Bank.

Amicus Curiae ~ Friend of the Court

An amicus curiae brief can address constitutional rights, public policy, or technical matters, etc. requiring specialized expertise to ensure that the broader implications of a ruling are considered.

While amici do not represent the litigants, their arguments can significantly influence judicial reasoning, especially when courts face novel or ethically complex issues — in this case Deutsche Bank when they failed to perform their duties under the Governing Agreements and common law.

March 20, 2017

The Superior Court of California

County of Orange

Civil Complex Center

751 West Santa Ana Blvd.

Santa Ana, CA 92701

USA

Case No. 30-2016-00843062-CU-BC-CXC

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ORANGE

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BLACKROCK BALANCED CAPITAL PORTFOLIO (FI) et al,

Plaintiffs

vs.

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY and DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS,

Defendants

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APPLICATION FOR LEAVE TO FILE PROPOSED AMICUS CURIAE BRIEF AND AMICUS CURIAE BRIEF OF RECHTSSTAAT STATT BANKENSTAAT, E.V. (= “RSB” = Rule of Law Instead of Rule of Banks, registered non profit organization) IN SUPPORT OF PLAINTIFFS

Reiner Fuellmich (Bar No. ______)

FUELLMICH & ASSOCIATES

Senderstrasse 37

37077 Goettingen, Germany

Telephone: + 49 (xxx) xxx xxxx Facsimile: + 49 (xxx) xxx-xxx xxxxx

Email: __________@fuellmich.com

Counsel for Amicus Curiae

RECHTSSTAAT STATT BANKENSTAAT, E.V. („RSB“)

Pursuant to Rule 8.882of the California Rules of Court, Rechtsstaat statt Bankenstaat, e.V. (“RSB”) respectfully requests leave to file the accompanying brief as amicus curiae in this proceeding in support of plaintiffs.

IDENTITY AND INTEREST OF AMICUS CURIAE

RSB is a nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation organized under the laws of the State of Lower Saxony in Germany for the purpose of (inter alia) engaging in litigation in matters affecting the victims of predatory lending, in particular fraudulent junk real estate lending. RSB attorney, Reiner Fuellmich, has represented the petitioner, RSB, in more than a dozen cases involving predatory lending/junk real estate lending before German courts, including the German Supreme Court (Bundesgerichtshof).

Amicus considers this case to be of special significance in that it provides the first, and possibly only, opportunity to inform a US court of law about circumstantial evidence in a case concerning

- Deutsche Bank´s conduct with respect to the performance of its duties as trustee for residential mortgage backed securities trusts (RMBS trusts) on the one hand, and - Deutsche Bank´s involvement in the creation and securitization of such loans on the other.

The circumstantial evidence referred to shows that Deutsche Bank has not merely acted negligently but rather, with intent, when it has violated contractual or common law duties within this and similar contexts.

Dated: March 20, 2017 Respectfully submitted,

FUELLMICH & ASSOCIATES

…………………………………

REINER FUELLMICH (Bar No. —————-)

_______@fuellmich.com

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BRIEF AMICUS CURIAE OF RECHTSSTAAT STATT BANKENSTAAT, E.V. (“RSB”) IN SUPPORT OF PLAINTIFFS

QUESTION PRESENTED

Whether Defendants DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY and DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS (hereinafter: Deutsche Bank) acted merely negligently or with intent when they failed to perform their duties under the Governing Agreements and common law.

ARGUMENT

Deutsche Bank has become the symbol of international financial crimes and social injustice. In the United States it was a leading player in the creation and securitization of hundreds of thousands of RMBS securities, e.g., the loan pools backing the Trusts at issue in this case. In the process of originating such loans for the sole purpose of securitizing and selling them, Deutsche Bank has been instrumental in ruining the lives of millions of American families. On January 17, 2017 the Department of Justice (DoJ) announced that Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $ 7.2 billion in settlement for misleading investors in its sale of RMBS securities (https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/deutsche-bank-agrees-pay-72-billion-misleading-investors-its-sale-residential-mortgage-backed). The DoJ states, inter alia:

“In the Statement of Facts accompanying this settlement, Deutsche Bank admits making false representations and omitting material information from disclosures to investors about the loans included in RMBS securities sold by the Bank. This misconduct, combined with that of the other banks we have already settled with, hurt our economy and threatened the banking system,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “To make matters worse, the Bank’s conduct encouraged shoddy mortgage underwriting and improvident lending that caused borrowers to lose their homes because they couldn’t pay their loans.”

Prior to taking these actions in the United States, Deutsche Bank´s parent company in Germany had originated such loans in Germany in much the same way, as a kind of dry run for Deutsche Bank´s subsequent large scale activities in the U.S. ten years hence: In the nineteen nineties it had engaged agents to sell their real estate loans in conjunction with what is now called “junk real estate” condominiums to thousands of families with little income and little or no assets. These Deutsche Bank agents who engaged in predatory lending practices misrepresented their true role by pretending to act as trustees for the victims of this scheme. The agents promised to conclude all relevant contracts on behalf and in the best interest of the future customers of Deutsche Bank, including, of course, the loan contracts with Deutsche Bank. What actually happened as a result of these false trustee-promises is that the agents were able to procure an all-encompassing, non-revocable power of attorney from the buyers and future customers of Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank and its agents then – as had been their intention from the start - abused this power of attorney by adding to the actual price purchase a number of invisible commissions. Their unwitting customers (purchasers) were subsequently presented with a purchase price for each piece of property which was twice the actual fair market value of that property. Only one conclusion can be drawn: The property itself was, ultimately, nothing more than a Trojan horse for the hidden commissions of Deutsche Bank and its agents.

In the ensuing wave of civil litigation, Deutsche Bank then proceeded to intentionally misrepresent all relevant facts to the German courts in hundreds of cases of predatory lending for junk real estate. Furthermore, Deutsche Bank has continued to engage in the same fraudulent practices despite its public apologies for what it calls “past misdeeds”, and despite its proclamation of a change of corporate culture (Kulturwandel). Records of Deutsche Bank´s fraudulent activities have been published online at www.263stgb.com, where they have been accessible for more than 2 years. Deutsche Bank has never filed for injunctive relief against the publication, nor has it filed a complaint for defamation.

A law review article detailing Deutsche Bank´s misrepresentation in the German courts (cf. the attached galley proof) was to be published by the renowned German Law Journal “Consumer and Law” (Verbraucher und Recht) in March of 2017. Deutsche Bank interfered with its publication by – wrongfully - claiming that the article contained incorrect facts. The article is now scheduled for publication in April 2017.

This - ongoing - modus operandi of intentionally providing false information has been recently repeated: Criminal charges have been filed with the Frankfurt District Attorney showing that Deutsche Bank is intentionally misleading investors and the public by failing to make and publish provisions for multibillion Euro risks arising from thousands of law suits that have been brought against Deutsche Bank for (inter alia) manipulating Libor interest rates, gold and silver prices, fraudulent dealings affecting the US housing market, predatory lending in Germany, etc. All of this has once again fueled reports that Deutsche Bank is on the verge of bankruptcy (cf., for example http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-03/deutsche-bank-insolvent). Criminal charges have also been filed with respect to Deutsche Bank´s intentionally misleading German courts. The Frankfurt Attorney General is investigating both allegations (File No 7591 Js 202605/17 Wi for failure to make adequate provisions and inform the public about it, and File No 4 Zs 6/14 and 7580 Js 215607/13 for misleading the courts).

CONCLUSION

For the reasons stated above, the court should impose punitive damages if it finds in this matter that Deutsche Bank acted willfully and with intent in failing to perform its duties under the Governing Agreements and under common law as Deutsche Bank did in the German cases referred to above.

Dated: March 20, 2017 Respectfully submitted,

FUELLMICH & ASSOCIATES

.

…………………………………

REINER FUELLMICH (Bar No. ______)

__________@fuellmich.com

CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE WITH WORD COUNT REQUIREMENT

Pursuant to Rule of Court 8.204(c)(1), the undersigned hereby certifies that the computer program used to generate this brief indicates that it does not exceed 1640 words (including footnotes and excluding the parts identified in Rule 8.504(d)(3)).

Dated: March 20, 2017

…………………………………….

Reiner Fuellmich (Bar No. ______)

PROOF OF SERVICE

BLACKROCK BALANCED CAPITAL PORTFOLIO (FI) et al v. DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY and DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS

Case No. 30-2016-00843062-CU-BC-CXC

I, Reiner Fuellmich, state:

I am a citizen of Germany. My business address is Senderstrasse 37, 37077 Goettingen, Germany. I am admitted to the California bar and to the bar in Lower Saxony, Germany. I am over the age of eighteen years and not a party to this action. On the date set forth below, I served the foregoing documents described as:

APPLICATION FOR LEAVE TO FILE PROPOSED AMICUS CURIAE BRIEF AND AMICUS CURIAE BRIEF OF RECHTSSTAAT STATT BANKENSTAAT, E.V. (= “RSB” = Rule of Law Instead of Rule of Banks, registered non profit organization) IN SUPPORT OF PLAINTIFFS

on the following person(s) in this action addressed as follows:

FOR COLLECTION VIA REGULAR MAIL, BY EMAIL, AND BY FAX:

Blair A. Nicholas Attorneys for Plaintiffs

Bernstein Litowitz Berger &

Grossmann LLP

12481 High Bluff Drive

Suite 300

San Diego, CA 92130

FAX: Fax: (xxx) xxx-xxxx email: blairn@xxxxxxxx.com

Elizabeth Frohlich Attorneys for Defendants

Morgan, Lewis & Brockius LLP

One Market, Spear Street Tower

San Francisco, CA 94105-1596

Fax: (xxx) xxx-xxxx email: elizabeth.frohlich@—————-.com

Reiner Fuellmich Attorneys for Amicus Curiae

Fuellmich & Associates

Senderstrasse 37

37077 Goettingen, Germany

Fax: + 49 xxx xxx xxxxx email: __________@fuellmich.com

BY UPS EXPRESS

Clerk of the Court (one original, 4 copies)

Superior Court of California

County of Orange

Civil Complex Center

751 West Santa Ana Blvd.

Santa Ana, CA 92701

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the foregoing is true and correct and that this declaration was executed on March 20, 2017 at Goettingen, Germany.

Dated: March 20, 2017

…………………………………….

Reiner Fuellmich (Bar No. ______)

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. Thank you for all your support. We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

Thank you

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