An Alternate Plaidoyer in Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's Case
A "plaidoyer" is a noun that refers to an address, plea, or argument made, especially by an advocate in court. It is derived from the French word meaning "to plead." Authored by Joseph Molitorisz
It has been over 18 months (that's a year and a half) that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has been denied his freedom and has been forcibly separated from his beloved wife, Inka. Since his arrest and incarceration he has been held in what is bizarrely termed „pre-trial detention” which according to German legal practice cannot exceed six months. The "trial" or "pre-trial" has gone on for 50 drawn out court sessions. But this is just one irregularity among a strikingly long list of mind bogglingly dubious irregularities foisted upon his case.
Each of these court sessions has gone some way in revealing how far Germany has come in alienating itself from its Enlightenment roots and how unhinged from logic, critical thinking, deductive and inductive reasoning and the attributes of a cultivated mind the whole affair has become In fact, what has transpired over the last year and a half is antithetical to terms such as „das Erhabene” (the sublime, lofty, awe-inspiring, all Engish terms attempting to capture the refined meaning of the term embedded in Kant's philosophy and Schiller's aesthetics). The point is, every school child in Germany was exposed to, read and likely internalized such refined terms from the treasure trove of German Enlightenment. In combination with philosophy and literature what was inculcated was the inheritance passed down and proudly highlighted as "Deutschland: Das Land der Dichter und Denker" (Germany: The Land of Poets and Thinkers).
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Where is this wisdom and inheritance on display in the trial, one might humbly ask? All the learned authorities prosecuting Dr. Reiner Fuellmich surely must be aware that they are called upon (if nothing else by their own conscience) to dig into their own background, upbringing, education, edification and socialization to find and highlight virtues such as fairness, honesty, discernment, measure and fidelity (especially fidelity to the truth).
Instead, there is silence. Not a peep is uttered that would even indicate engagement, reflection, self-examination. It is left to the defence attorneys to implore them to pay attention. Truly a bizarre dynamic that seems revealed with each court session, according to the intent observers.
Those who would prosecute and condemn Dr. Reiner Fuellmich have an obligation to stand up and show a modicum of character. They owe it to their conscience, their people and to their intellectual and spiritual forebears. Rather than stoop, evade and misdirect they need to rise to the occasion. That requires courage. Courage can sometimes be contagious. The courage to use their own reasoning. "Sapere aude" is the motto of the Enlightenment (coined by Immanuel Kant). Arguably it takes little courage to invoke ones own intellectual tradition. They should make use of it and practice it.
Joseph Molitorisz, PhD
I encourage everyone to show their support for Reiner Fuellmich by sending a letter directly to him in Germany. Reiner has been held in pre-trial detainment [prison] for 18 months. He will certainly benefit from your emotional support.
Send your letter directly to Reiner in Germany:
Reiner Fuellmich
c/o JVA Rosdorf
Am Grossen Sieke 8
D-37124 Rosdorf
Germany
PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards are allowed to be sent to this address. Nothing else can be included in the post to the address in Germany.
Inka, Reiner’s wife, is living outside the United States, and it has been determined that it is not secure for supporters to send anything directly to her.
If you would like to help support Reiner’s freedom:
https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich
Crypto:
https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together
If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and support Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich.
Reiner Fuellmich helped so much for our freedom and for our health. Now many million people help for Reiner’s freedom and for Reiner’s health and for Inka’s health.
“Together for Each Other.” ❤️
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Germany is not anymore the land of writers and thinkers, democracy is gone as other important things… i hope that Reiner F. finally will be free🙏🏻it is insane and shamefull what the german court makes with him for so many month😡
Thank you to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich as he did his best in Grand Jury investigation for fake Pandemic this is why they fabricated false fraud arrest against him to shut him off because he mentioned many times the mafia of London City !
Watch Dr. Reiner Fuellmich interviews Dr. Alex Thomson. The City of London created Covid to digitally enslave us- Grand Jury Day 2
https://odysee.com/@Jerry_Can:0/The-City-of-London-created-Covid-to-digitally-enlsave-us---Grand-Jury-Day-2:1
Urgently Watch also this video for Terry Stough New World Order (The King in England own USA with deception & infiltration of Satanic Freemasonry )
On youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bU6doCtmmDM
On substack https://substack.com/@phoenicianhunter/note/c-80154958
Freemasonry & Satanism is freedom of morality means the " Bad Morality" is Good for them and they lie about everything & they will tell you they are Jews , Christians , Muslims , Buddha while they are all Satanic Freemasons worship the King & the Queen of the Crown in England.. "Corona Virus" is the name of the genocide agenda to depopulate the Earth by the Crown in England ..Corona is the "Crown" in Spanish language while the Virus it means in Latin language the "Poison " !
Watch this lady reading part of this book Committee of 300 - by John Coleman the Queen & King of the Crown in England is the head of the Committee of 300 leading the enslavement, genocide , theft against humanity to own all the Earth & it's the continuation of the Imperialism colonised invasion!
https://odysee.com/@TruthVault:0/Committee-of-300-New-World-Order:9
"Imperialism of the Crown in England " " hacked our brains all people on Earth" since at least 1920 secretly poisoning our bodies with nanotechnology secretly starting with first infant vaccines to hack our brains secretly since birth , also they stole our DNA by infiltration the health system around the Earth to attack us directed energy tracking the frequency of the DNA and it is unique from one person to another and only that person will get directed energy weapons attacks or get the communication to the cranial cavity with V2K voice to skull technology as communication or as harassment !!
Graphene hidden in medicine in UK & I have samples of these NHS capsules !
1) https://odysee.com/@Bellomonte:2/Graphene-Oxide-in-Drugs:0
2) https://odysee.com/@OurFreeSociety:2/Nurofen-pain-killers-show-us-how-it-contains-Graphene-oxide:c
"Corona Virus" is the name of the genocide agenda to depopulate the Earth by the Crown in England ..Corona is the "Crown" in Spanish language while the Virus it means in Latin language the "Poison " !
Corona Virus is " Crown Poison" against humanity with directed energy weapons ( radiation poisoning ) & "bio-weapons injections or oral pharmacy poison and parasites !
Corona Virus is radiation & bio weapons drugs poisoning like what they did in Spanish flue plandemic too
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/How-They-Depopulate:c
Since 1600 the British Crown controlling the science to get more power over humanity to enslave & steal all the Earth .. Please see websites about the history of the Royal society !
https://royalsociety.org/about-us/who-we-are/history/
This is the end of humanity !
Imperialism" hacked our brains “secretly” !
Watch Deborah Tavares from USA exposing NASA document showing the plan for depopulation using bio weapons & Radio Frequency attacks circa 2025
https://odysee.com/@StopTheCrime:d/USA-Inc-NASA-War-Documents-Depopulation--amp--You---Deborah-Tavares-Trevor-Coppola---Conspiracy-Con:a
This is the END OF HUMANITY The Pirates of the British imperialism colonised invasions collecting all the Earth with infiltration . secrecy & with deception while this time in last more than a century they are using the technology of silent weapons to hack our brains , invade our privacy & rights to enslave humanity secretly !!
More evidence of all that please watch this video Trump’s Deal with King Charles to join the Common Wealth !!
You can not make this shit up !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3TW3vQfFiQ&sttick=0
They stole everything from humanity with infiltration of governments , secret agencies , police , health system around the Earth infiltration & secrecy including stealing our DNA to attack us DEWs to that specific DNA frequency which unique from one person to another and to hack our brains and bodies secretly and remotely !!
Also watch this video below of Infiltration in last 300 years of Satanic Freemasonry to every government , to every legal system , to every religious leaders , to every secret agency & police , to every top positions in health system , to every media ... "around the Earth" in the last 300 years !
Watch this important video
https://odysee.com/@GMNMedia:9/Freemasons-Royal-Albert-Hall:5
Please read my comments because they are the truth & I am targeted heavily with directed energy attacks & gang stalking programs against me everywhere I go !