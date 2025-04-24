It has been over 18 months (that's a year and a half) that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has been denied his freedom and has been forcibly separated from his beloved wife, Inka. Since his arrest and incarceration he has been held in what is bizarrely termed „pre-trial detention” which according to German legal practice cannot exceed six months. The "trial" or "pre-trial" has gone on for 50 drawn out court sessions. But this is just one irregularity among a strikingly long list of mind bogglingly dubious irregularities foisted upon his case.

Each of these court sessions has gone some way in revealing how far Germany has come in alienating itself from its Enlightenment roots and how unhinged from logic, critical thinking, deductive and inductive reasoning and the attributes of a cultivated mind the whole affair has become In fact, what has transpired over the last year and a half is antithetical to terms such as „das Erhabene” (the sublime, lofty, awe-inspiring, all Engish terms attempting to capture the refined meaning of the term embedded in Kant's philosophy and Schiller's aesthetics). The point is, every school child in Germany was exposed to, read and likely internalized such refined terms from the treasure trove of German Enlightenment. In combination with philosophy and literature what was inculcated was the inheritance passed down and proudly highlighted as "Deutschland: Das Land der Dichter und Denker" (Germany: The Land of Poets and Thinkers).

Where is this wisdom and inheritance on display in the trial, one might humbly ask? All the learned authorities prosecuting Dr. Reiner Fuellmich surely must be aware that they are called upon (if nothing else by their own conscience) to dig into their own background, upbringing, education, edification and socialization to find and highlight virtues such as fairness, honesty, discernment, measure and fidelity (especially fidelity to the truth).

Instead, there is silence. Not a peep is uttered that would even indicate engagement, reflection, self-examination. It is left to the defence attorneys to implore them to pay attention. Truly a bizarre dynamic that seems revealed with each court session, according to the intent observers.

Those who would prosecute and condemn Dr. Reiner Fuellmich have an obligation to stand up and show a modicum of character. They owe it to their conscience, their people and to their intellectual and spiritual forebears. Rather than stoop, evade and misdirect they need to rise to the occasion. That requires courage. Courage can sometimes be contagious. The courage to use their own reasoning. "Sapere aude" is the motto of the Enlightenment (coined by Immanuel Kant). Arguably it takes little courage to invoke ones own intellectual tradition. They should make use of it and practice it.

Joseph Molitorisz, PhD

I encourage everyone to show their support for Reiner Fuellmich by sending a letter directly to him in Germany. Reiner has been held in pre-trial detainment [prison] for 18 months. He will certainly benefit from your emotional support.

Send your letter directly to Reiner in Germany:

Reiner Fuellmich c/o JVA Rosdorf Am Grossen Sieke 8 D-37124 Rosdorf Germany

PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards are allowed to be sent to this address. Nothing else can be included in the post to the address in Germany.

Inka, Reiner’s wife, is living outside the United States, and it has been determined that it is not secure for supporters to send anything directly to her.

If you would like to help support Reiner’s freedom:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich

Crypto:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and support Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation 13300 S Cleveland Ave Suite 56 Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich.

Reiner Fuellmich helped so much for our freedom and for our health. Now many million people help for Reiner’s freedom and for Reiner’s health and for Inka’s health.

“Together for Each Other.” ❤️