Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Leonard Winokur's avatar
Leonard Winokur
Oct 14

Way to go, dear Reiner! I'm with you... we're all with you! :-)

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Kldanielsonrn's avatar
Kldanielsonrn
Oct 14

Praying for God’s comfort and love to permeate even the coldest prison with walls of mold and make you warm. Nothing can separate you from the love of God and people. “The day of our death and our spirit, no man can take.” Praying for you to have continued strength and perseverance. You too will overcome this obstacle to freedom and justice. 🙏❤️🙏 Sending love and prayers.

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