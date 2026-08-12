Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Glenda's avatar
Glenda
12hEdited

There are so many of us holding you in our hearts and thoughts dear Reiner, awaiting the time when you will walk freely once again as is your God-given right as the innocent man that you are. One who has stood up and defended the truth and will never be forgotten for his integrity and authenticity that has cost him so dearly in these crazy times we find ourselves living in.

Peace and Blessings Reiner

Glenda B.

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Marie-Claude Joly's avatar
Marie-Claude Joly
14h

Very impressive! The languages…wow! He’s brilliant 🤩

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