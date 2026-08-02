Dani Henderson interviews Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Live from Bremervoerde #togetherstrong
In January 2026 Dani Henderson visited Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in Bremervoerde. Today we share with you last week’s interview where Dr. Fuellmich gives detailed insights into his case and he also shares how all your support gives him much strength.
You can listen into this interview by clicking on the video image or the following link: https://youtu.be/vgfwbFQBw04
Be assured that all your help and support is much appreciated and when you share this post and the interview you directly support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s Freedom.
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Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.
Reiner can not receive parcels and books.
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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.
Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.
Thank you for all your support.
We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account.
The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.
Funds build Reiner’s freedom now.
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You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:
https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich
You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:
https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together
You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website:
https://icic.law
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The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.
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Now it is more important than ever that the many good people who are working for the good for humankind, stand together and spread Reiner’s message that we are strong together.
For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together369 shop is now available. Inka stated: “Geschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” what translates to English “Gifts for a loving togetherness”.
Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/Together369
All proceeds support officially and actively Reiner’s Freedom.
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Dr Reiner Fuellmich
Thank you for the update ..
I am one of your supporters since the start ..
I am like many around the Earth a victim of Directed Energy Weapons Attacks 24/7 and gang stalking programs 24/7 against me every where I travel or go in USA as I am USA civilian , in UK where I live now , in Spain and in Ireland and everywhere I traveled !
You can view this video from the UK to see many good humans free thinkers are being attacked with directed energy weapons attacks and gang stalking programs and if they complain to the authority they are labeled mentally crazy and they need to be locked in mental institutions or prisons to shut them off and to poison them and torture them more and there is no evidence for this secret depopulation agenda !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5oQ-0BzmZ4c&t=163s
Those politicians from the UK in contact with you to tell you that the people have power to make change … this is bullshit and lies and those politicians are all secretly Satanic Freemasons slaves to the head of the Committee of 300 and the Head of the Satanic Freemasonry and the Head of the One World Government of Piracy “the Crown “ the descendants to Queer Victoria and her descendants they controlled and led the WWI in Russia , in Germany and in the UK misleading the humanity with fake news .. dividing humanity using religions , race and more !
The descendants for Q Victoria controlled and led the WWI using game of deception against humanity since that time !
The Crown in Germany in that time are the cousins to the Crown in UK and they are the cousins to the Crown in Russia ..
Same players misleading the world with fake news while their agenda to own all the Earth in their hands !!
Hitler is their puppet and he was an actor and the Nazism is secretly is Satanic Freemasonry and the Head of Satanic Freemasonry is the Crown in England since at least the time of George III !!
Dr Reiner Fuellmich they hacked our brains and bodies since at least 1940s remotely with secret technology by stealing our unique frequency of brain wave signature and they injected us with nanotechnology since birth to be able to hack our brains and bodies secretly and easily remotely !!
I am living the ugly reality of hacking my brain and body remotely and attacking me directed energy weapon wherever I go to or travel and with this technology they read the mind , they see everything and they hear everything through walls !!
This is the future for all to see and to understand what Yuval Noah Harari is talking about in the WEF as he stated : We can hack human brains and other organism !
They already hacked our brains and bodies since birth stealing our human intelligent and experimenting on us remotely through walls , viewing us on their computer at the Military industrial complex remotely inside our homes experimenting on us and viewing us with this secret technology of invisible light and plasma technology and the electromagnetic field and frequency technology tracking our unique frequency and now it is depopulation agenda 100% !
They developed their weapons of mass destruction with this silent , invisible technology weapons and humanity can not see or can not hear or can not smell this technology used against us through walls !!
Hacking humans brains this is the realty in this video this “slave trans-rat” talking about that and his speech is like “ A message to humanity”from his masters !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhpXU0x5894
This the Revolution of the Head of the Committee of 300 against humanity to steal all the Earth as they have all the technology in their hands and they are the Technocrats !!
I do not like , I do not trust Patrick Wood and I see him controlled Opposition and he will not confirm this information that the Crown in England is the Head of the One World Government of Piracy !
Watch this video reading this book the Story of the Committee of 300
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSynYpd3fQA
This book the Story of the Committee of 300 "amazingly" it is free PDF on the CIA website !
https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/4A/4A92FD2FB4DAE3F773DB0B7742CF0F65_Coleman.-.CONSPIRATORS.HIERARCHY.-.THE.STORY.OF.THE.COMMITTEE.OF.300.R.pdf
The reason why this book available on the CIA website free PDF because this is the agenda in the most part of the book and it is not only against the certain race but against every good human on Earth regardless (what race or color they are or what ethnic background they are ) and he tells you in this book that this army working for the Committee of 300 they are called Zionists , Freemasons , club of Rome !!
This book is the announcement to the world what happened to us as nations & "who is controlling the world" & where we are heading !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HSynYpd3fQA
We are already in One World Government not announced yet and the Head of the Committee of 300 controlling every secret agencies , Military , Police , legal system and government around the Earth !!!
World Economic Forum is led by " K " Charles III & he is talking about cutting the emission of the CO2 & we need martial law to do that !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCSWSpRaXfM
This means this is announcement to kill humans on Earth with their livestock because we all expel CO2 when we breathe !
Watch & read Charles III COP26 Climate Summit Glasgow Speech he mentioned “with trillions at its disposal” !
https://www.rev.com/transcripts/prince-charles-cop26-climate-summit-glasgow-speech-transcript
Do you think he means they are ready to spend trillions because they have the money printing machine to dispose humanity & they call humanity “it” !
Even Charles III mentioned “ the More than 300 of the world's leading CEOs & institutional investors “ !
Do you think he is referring to the Committee of 300 members which all the presidents around the Earth , with top secret agency around the Earth & the Pharma CEOs . Top media , military , religious leaders ..etc around THE THE EARTH are all the Committee of 300 members !
(Remember the Head of the Committee of 300 is the Queen before and now the King for the Crown in England according to John Coleman book the Story of the Committee of 300 !!
Read his speech and understand it to understand more !