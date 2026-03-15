Dani Henderson, journalist from the United Kingdom, a friend and supporter for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is actively serving humanity and is advocating for Reiner’s freedom.

On March 9th 2026 an important hearing was held at the High Court in Amsterdam that Dani attended along with Andrew Bridgen (former MP), Peter Stassen (attorney in the Netherlands), Djamila le Pair (journalist ), Sasha Latypova (former pharmaceutical R&D executive), Fiona Rose Diamond (human rights advocate) and many more. According to Dani, what happened in Amsterdam: History was made that day.

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Today we share a conversation where Dani speaks for justice, reports from her experience in Amsterdam and advocates for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

You can listen to the conversation by clicking on the link https://youtu.be/HIvMztshL7w or by clicking on the video image.

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner and for Inka, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner and Inka Fuellmich. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. Thank you for all your support. We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you