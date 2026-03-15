Dani Henderson update Amsterdam & Reiner
Dani was live at the High Court #togetherstrong
Dani Henderson, journalist from the United Kingdom, a friend and supporter for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is actively serving humanity and is advocating for Reiner’s freedom.
On March 9th 2026 an important hearing was held at the High Court in Amsterdam that Dani attended along with Andrew Bridgen (former MP), Peter Stassen (attorney in the Netherlands), Djamila le Pair (journalist ), Sasha Latypova (former pharmaceutical R&D executive), Fiona Rose Diamond (human rights advocate) and many more. According to Dani, what happened in Amsterdam: History was made that day.
Today we share a conversation where Dani speaks for justice, reports from her experience in Amsterdam and advocates for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.
You can listen to the conversation by clicking on the link https://youtu.be/HIvMztshL7w or by clicking on the video image.
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Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.
Reiner can not receive parcels and books.
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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner and for Inka, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner and Inka Fuellmich.
Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.
Thank you for all your support.
We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account.
The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.
Funds build Reiner’s freedom now.
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You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:
https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich
You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:
https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together
You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website:
https://icic.law
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The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.
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Now it is more important than ever that the many good people who are working for the good for humankind, stand together and spread Reiner’s message that we are strong together.
For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together369 shop is now available. Inka stated: “Geschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” what translates to English “Gifts for a loving togetherness”.
Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/Together369
All proceeds support officially and actively Reiner’s Freedom.
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Dani Henderson keep up the good work 💪🏼 we are behind you for Dr Reiners freedom and for the truth to be exposed 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼