British journalist and activist Dani Henderson’s visit to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was more than emotional. In this video, Dani shares her insights and clearly expresses her loyalty. See for yourself.

You can watch the video safely on the Reiner Fuellmich News Network YouTube channel by clicking on the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESEeU7_BzVg or the video in this post:

Thanks for sharing and supporting Reiner's Freedom

Reiner is very grateful for all your support, for all the wonderful, loving, and informative letters and postcards you send him!

In every phone call Reiner shares with his lovely wife Inka (20 minutes two times per week), how much the letters, the good vibes, prayers, the positive energy, and all the support help him every day. Reiner would like to share his gratitude with you.

You can read the full article here:

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner and for Inka, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner and Inka Fuellmich. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. Thank you for all your support. We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner's Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner's Freedom account.

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's freedom.

Now it is more important than ever that the many good people who are working for the good for humankind, stand together and spread Reiner’s message that we are strong together. For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together369 shop is now available. Inka stated: “Geschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” what translates to English “Gifts for a loving togetherness”. Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong.