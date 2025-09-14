Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Voice Memo Series Part 2
Reiner continues in this 5 part series
Dear Readers, dear Followers, dear supporters, dear friends.
It is Reiner’s quest to publish this series with his voice notes as quickly as possible. Today we share with you part 2. You can click on the image above or the following link: https://youtu.be/ogPL6MBWE1o
Together for Each Other. Together We Are Strong.
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JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
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I think that Sigmaldritch from Germany supplies alot of the means to mass produce these 'injections', and that all their dark research is a continuation of what the controversial natzi scientists started.