Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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micciot
Sep 14

We are listening; keep speaking. The world needs you now more than ever!

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Matt Welly
Sep 14

I think that Sigmaldritch from Germany supplies alot of the means to mass produce these 'injections', and that all their dark research is a continuation of what the controversial natzi scientists started.

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