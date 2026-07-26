Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Sheelagh's avatar
Sheelagh
13h

Thank you for posting this. I like the quote from Dr Peter McCullough, that Andrew mentioned in this, referring to anyone still getting the CV jabs, that they are no longer boosters, they are an IQ test! Sadly I know people that are still getting the boosters and they have no clue why their health is getting worse.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
9h

In the meantime in the USA, the hospitals keep expanding their cancer facilities, they keep adding preemie wings and the drug manufacturers keep investing billions into RNA injections. Reportedly, there are over 500 RNA research projects active in the US. Totally ignoring the health issues caused by the mRNA injections and the new FLU RNA injection is signaling the same. Why can we not see the forest through the trees.? We have lost our way in medicine.

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