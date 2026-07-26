Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's friend Andrew Brigden, former MP (Member of Parliament 2010-2024)
Meeting with Prof Dr. Lászlo Boros #together #MAHA
Sunlight is the best of disinfectants!
Andrew Bridgen met in Budapest with the one of the most-cited biochemist: Prof. Dr. Lászlo Boros (retired) of UCLA, the University of California, Los Angeles. He is collaborating with the current U.S. administration. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chose a clever way to challenge the pharmaceutical industry. Professor Dr. Lászlo Boros speaks openly about the current challenges and reveals the strategy being used to call current vaccine safety standards into question.
You can listen to this very informative interview by clicking on the video image or the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7sbQ26uCKg
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Following are the publications, Prof. Dr. Laszlo Boros as corresponding author, used by the Kennedy team to make policy decisions. We include these in the notes as these refer to Prof. Boros’ papers, statements or opinion pieces!
https://publichealthpolicyjournal.com/breaking-landmark-peer-reviewed-research-library-on-mrna-injection-harms-just-released/
https://endpoints.news/researchers-cited-by-hhs-on-mrna-cuts-say-their-work-is-misapplied/
Follow Mr. Andrew Bridgen on X https://x.com/ABridgen
Follow Prof. Dr. Laszlo Boros on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BBDHealth
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Thank you for posting this. I like the quote from Dr Peter McCullough, that Andrew mentioned in this, referring to anyone still getting the CV jabs, that they are no longer boosters, they are an IQ test! Sadly I know people that are still getting the boosters and they have no clue why their health is getting worse.
In the meantime in the USA, the hospitals keep expanding their cancer facilities, they keep adding preemie wings and the drug manufacturers keep investing billions into RNA injections. Reportedly, there are over 500 RNA research projects active in the US. Totally ignoring the health issues caused by the mRNA injections and the new FLU RNA injection is signaling the same. Why can we not see the forest through the trees.? We have lost our way in medicine.