Sunlight is the best of disinfectants!

Andrew Bridgen met in Budapest with the one of the most-cited biochemist: Prof. Dr. Lászlo Boros (retired) of UCLA, the University of California, Los Angeles. He is collaborating with the current U.S. administration. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. chose a clever way to challenge the pharmaceutical industry. Professor Dr. Lászlo Boros speaks openly about the current challenges and reveals the strategy being used to call current vaccine safety standards into question.

You can listen to this very informative interview by clicking on the video image or the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7sbQ26uCKg

Following are the publications, Prof. Dr. Laszlo Boros as corresponding author, used by the Kennedy team to make policy decisions. We include these in the notes as these refer to Prof. Boros’ papers, statements or opinion pieces!

Follow Mr. Andrew Bridgen on X https://x.com/ABridgen

Follow Prof. Dr. Laszlo Boros on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BBDHealth

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Andrew Bridgen with Prof. Dr. Laszlo Boros

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