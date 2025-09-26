Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's "in-between" Statement
Schedule within schedule
In today’s release, you can listen to the latest voice memo from Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Here you will hear answers to the riddle questions that Reiner asked in one of his recent voice memos.
The awaited part 4 in English language is in the making and we assure you that you can hear Reiner’s part 4 in English in the following days. Thank you for your patience.
You can click on the image or the link below to listen to Reiner’s new statement.
Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.
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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.
Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.
Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.
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The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.
Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.
Thank you
Thank you
Thank you
So good to hear from Reiner and especially to hear his optimism. He’ll be a force upon his release and the World will be applauding loudly.
Dear Dr. FUELLMICH--Know that GOD put you here to testify for Him, and of Him. Know that the big challenge to OBEY 'Jesus', Yehoshua in Hebrew , will CHANGE everything. You'll be NEW, more understanding, more patient (we keep on growing in all these areas). Think of the millions of believers that 'loved not their lives even unto the death'. Know that this place is the beginning, not the end. 'Jesus' COMMANDED "Love your enemies', they're specifically chosen for you to help. Much love and blessings, Reiner, and to your dear wife.