Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Marianne Hardy
Sep 27

So good to hear from Reiner and especially to hear his optimism. He’ll be a force upon his release and the World will be applauding loudly.

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2FollowHim
Sep 26

Dear Dr. FUELLMICH--Know that GOD put you here to testify for Him, and of Him. Know that the big challenge to OBEY 'Jesus', Yehoshua in Hebrew , will CHANGE everything. You'll be NEW, more understanding, more patient (we keep on growing in all these areas). Think of the millions of believers that 'loved not their lives even unto the death'. Know that this place is the beginning, not the end. 'Jesus' COMMANDED "Love your enemies', they're specifically chosen for you to help. Much love and blessings, Reiner, and to your dear wife.

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