This is a summary that is a short version of what went down in my fake case. In particular, it's a summary of how it was that the German Domestic Intelligence Service, and no one else started all this. Not someone who filed a criminal complaint or a prosecutor who became aware of a crime and then started a criminal investigation.

It was only the German Domestic Intelligence Service, the very same domestic intelligence service who is now trying to shut down the most popular political party from beginning to end. This was and still is a covert operation by that Domestic Intelligence Service, the CPA, the Constitutional Protection Agency, to take me down for my international pandemic exposure work. This is what the dossier compiled by the corrupt intelligence service says, which was provided to my lawyer, Dr. Miseré, by a whistleblower from the German Foreign Intelligence Service, which is the intelligence service BND, which already in early 2020 understood that there was something absolutely wrong about the so-called pandemic, and maybe that's why they got in touch with them because they knew, of course, that I was trying to expose all this.

It also states in this dossier that everything should be done to make sure that I would not be able to hold a position in politics and when they realized that they had to bypass a senior prosecutor who wasn't willing to invent a crime to take me down for this purpose, they brought the three Berlin attorneys, Antonia Fischer, Justus Hoffmann, Marcel Templin into position and had them and my former co-host, Viviane Fischer file both absurd state criminal complaints and started a defamation campaign against me on September the 2nd 2022. But that was only the second attempt after their first attempt had failed, and, here's the summary of this.

At the very latest, since the end of 2021, I had been under investigation by that service, the CPA, The Constitutional Protection Agency. That is when they tried for the first time to get the Goettingen DA's office to invent a crime against me and indict me for that crime.

This is what the so-called analysis report says that was written on February the 15th, 2022, and this is what the cover letter with which this report was forwarded to the Goettingen DA's office states both, the report and the cover letter. They accused me of any crime, but only stress the fact that I was the face of the Corona Investigative Committee, that I was an attorney with my own law firm and they over and over repeat that only the Domestic Intelligence Service knew about this covert observation and no other domestic public agency, that's what it says there, was involved in this. So, it was highly secretive what they did. But this first attempt at taking me down failed. And it failed because to the surprise of that CPA, that Domestic Intelligence Agency, this case landed on the desk of the one prosecutor who simply refused to break the law and stood up to the CPA. She nevertheless conducted a very thorough preliminary investigation and then came to the conclusion that there was nothing criminal going on, and that I and the Corona Committee had done exactly what we had promised the donors to do with their money: investigating what was really going on in that pandemic.

Based on the results of that investigation, getting everything in place to hold everyone involved in this scam legally accountable, for suspending everything the German Constitution stands for and guarantees. But she went one step further and scathingly stated for the CPA that a prosecutor's job is not to just follow orders and invent crimes when there's no factual basis for this.

But this of course was not the end of this as since late 2021 at the very latest, this intelligence service had turned two former members of the Corona Committee into agents for that purpose. We, that is Viviane Fischer, and I had fired them in August of 2021 because they had shown absolutely no interest in our work but were only interested in the donations that were coming in. Surprisingly, however at the behest or order of Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Viviane Fischer got in touch with them again in August of 2022. That is a year after we had fired them and gave them an email I had written to Viviane on August the 26th of 2022. In this email, I explained to Viviane Fischer that despite the fact that I was sick and tired of her chaos, which we had and which was not known to the public, despite of her chaos, I would continue working with her on the Corona Committee as this work had become extremely important even internationally. And it also was to become the basis of the international legal work which a group of international lawyers and I were going to start to hold everyone accountable for those crimes against humanity they had been committing and were continuing to commit.

However, I said that I would join her for the shows via Zoom because I and my wife and our dogs were going to move back to our ranch in Northern California. I also said in that email that I was in the process of selling my last piece of real estate. I had already sold four of my houses in Germany and would use the proceeds of that last piece of real estate, of that last sale of at least 1.3 million Euros to pay back the loan, which was only 700,000 Euros. In order to protect the donations, we had taken out the loans, both I and Viviane Fischer, to protect part of the donation money from imminent, as I found out from the case file, imminent seizure by the authorities.

This particular piece of information that I was going to pay back the loan is what alarmed the Domestic Intelligence Agency as this loan was the thing they could use to pin something on me to construct a crime against me. But of course, this wouldn't be possible anymore if I paid back the loan. That is why they then had the two former substitute members of the Corona Committee and their colleague, who was a kind of a liaison officer between the three attorneys and the Constitutional Protection Agency, they had them immediately file a criminal complaint with the Goettingen DA's office on September the second, 2022. And at the same time, also on September the second, 2022, Viviane Fischer started a public defamation campaign against me claiming among other things and falsely of course, that the children of the people who worked for the Corona Committee were starving because I was refusing to pay back the loan. Blatant lie. Also, at the same time, the three attorneys turned agents for the CPA by lying to the Goettingen real estate registry found out who the buyer of my home in Goettingen was, and then they threatened to make his life very difficult by foreclosing on the property and thus making it impossible for him to move in. I didn't know anything about this. With the help of the notary public, who is the German equivalent of an escrow agent in the United States, they forced the buyer to pay almost the entire purchase price to them instead of to me as it was spelled out in the sales contract.

However, there was one more hurdle they have to take, and that was the seasoned prosecutor who had in effect told them to go to hell two and a half months earlier thwarting their first attempt to go after me and take me down again. She was in charge of the case.

So, what did they do? They changed the file number and they had an inexperienced young prosecutor transferred from Hanover to Goettingen to take over, thus bypassing and in effect, shutting down the woman who had only two and a half months earlier stood in their way and upheld the rule of law for the very last time in this corrupt judiciary in Goettingen.

I was at this time in Northern California and preparing for an interview with Barry Trower. I was preparing for a trip to visit him in England and do an interview with him on the dangers of microwave radiation. And this is not limited to the dangers of 5G, but as he then explained to me, it also includes 3G, 4G and all kinds of microwave radiation. And I was also making all the necessary arrangements for another trip that would take me and my wife to Romania where I would do an interview with Calin Georgescu on how utterly corrupt the United Nations as he found out, how utterly corrupt the United Nations had turned out to be.

But I was sure that I would very quickly right after I had done all these interviews, I would very quickly be able to go after the three crooked attorneys who had stolen my money. Little did I know, of course, that they had not only stolen my money at the behest of the Constitutional Protection Agency, but had also filed a criminal complaint at their behest, thus making sure that by stealing my money they would create the basis for the criminal accusation that I had never intended to pay back the loan. I only found this out after my kidnapping from Mexico and my arrest at the Frankfurt airport. In fact, after I had been in pretrial detention, when we, my defense lawyers and I were finally given a copy, albeit an incomplete one of the prosecution's case file.

And that is also when we found out that the prosecution was in on this, on the crimes committed by the authors of the criminal complaint and prosecutor John, that's the guy who was transferred from Hanover to Goettingen to bypass and in fact, shut down that seasoned prosecutor who had refused to open a criminal investigation against me. They had kept him up to date about everything they did, almost on a day by day basis. This inexperienced young prosecutor did everything he was ordered to do, including he refused to interrogate, to do any investigation as it turns out, and he especially refused to interrogate the three attorneys turned agents for the CPA and my former co-host, Viviane Fischer, who had fired the starting shot for this second attempt of the CPA to take me down. This is of special importance and will become even more important when we go after, among others, the court, the prosecution, and the state of Lower Saxon for kidnapping me, for faking a criminal case against me, for false imprisonment, subjecting me to all kinds of white torture measures and many other crimes.

Why? Well, because this is pretty convincing evidence of the fact that these crimes were not committed by mistake or negligently by, I don't know, incompetent prosecutors or judges rather. They were committed intentionally. Why is that? Because the police investigator had, obviously because he realized there's something wrong with the complaint, decided to interrogate these four Berlin attorneys, the three authors of the criminal complaint, plus Viviane Fischer. And of course, he was aware of the fact that only a couple of months earlier, a senior prosecutor had refused to open a criminal investigation against me. And it cannot have escaped his attention at page 1 of the new case file had only one word written on it. Corona! Not fraud or embezzlement, just Corona. However, back then I wasn't aware of any of this. I simply went ahead with the interview of Barry Trower in England. Then my wife and I traveled to Bucharest in Romania and met with Calin Georgescu and his wife. We very much enjoyed their company. And after that interview with Calin had been recorded we went on to Peru where we met with my Canadian friend and attorney, Michael Swinwood, and did another interview. This time with a shaman. That's what my wife was most interested in. Since the end of January of 2023, my wife and I, together with our dogs had been staying in Mexico with German and American and Canadian friends of ours.

Sometime in March of 2023, the three Berlin attorneys who had stolen my money surprisingly got in touch with me through a friend, a law professor whom I trusted and offered to settle our fight over the money they had stolen from me so that a lawsuit, a civil case that we had already filed against them, would not have to be fought through.

As I just found out a couple of weeks ago, my friend, the law professor had no idea that the three Stooges had used him for fake settlement negotiations and were conducting these negotiations only for the Goettingen prosecution in order to find out where exactly my wife and I were staying so that the CPA, the Domestic Intelligence Service could have me kidnapped and brought to Germany.

And that is exactly what happened. As the email communication between the three attorneys, the prosecution, and the CPA and their collaborators in Mexico shows in great detail. My wife and I were quote unquote, lured to Tijuana under the quote unquote guise of alleged problems with our passports, which in reality of course, didn't exist so that they quote unquote, have me detained there and then brought back to Germany. This was disguised by the CPA, either as a fake deportation or for the German authorities as a fake extradition. Neither was true. There was no such proceeding. No deportation or extradition proceeding. There was no basis for a deportation as we found out because they wanted to make sure that I would not be given a fair hearing and that I wouldn't be able to present my side of the story.

Had I been given a fair hearing, had I been given the opportunity to explain my side of the story, I would've easily shown that I had not stolen any money from the Corona Committee, but that I, but also my co-host, Viviane Fischer, had taken out perfectly legal loans to protect part of the donation money from imminent seizure by the Constitutional Protection Agency. These loan contracts were executed absolutely transparently and of course, in writing.

Both, the head of the Mexican Migration Agency and the German or Mexican Consul in Tijuana apologized to both, my wife and me telling us that they didn't have a choice. They didn't know what was going on, but they didn't have a choice because there was all kinds of pressure coming from the German Embassy in Mexico City.

So, the fact that there were perfectly legal loan contracts and that I had always been both willing and able to pay the loan back at all times would've either come out if there had been an extradition or deportation proceeding, or it would've come out if the prosecution had conducted as they should have an investigation, which of course would've included an interrogation of the four Berlin attorneys, as was attended, in fact, by one of the police investigators as explained earlier. And it would've also included more importantly, an opportunity for me to explain my side of the story. But none of this happened.

It all came out, all of this, this entire story about the total legality of the loan contracts only came out during the hearings that started in January of 2024. And that is when their house of cards, the house of cards, which the CPA with the help of the four Berlin attorneys turned agents and the young prosecutor had constructed when all of this came crashing down in late April of 2024.

And at that moment, judge Schindler, the chief judge, was approached by the CPA as my defense lawyer, Dr. Misere was told by the German Foreign Intelligence Service, BND, and as a result of this, he announced a legal order on May the 3rd of 2024, in which he declared that from here on this case would not be about illegal loans anymore, rather, he stated in his order, he had decided that from here on the case against me would continue on the basis of

1. Yes, loan contracts had been entered into. But:

2. Prior to this, or simultaneously, or sometime later, another agreement was concluded according to which the loan contracts would be null and void in order to

3. Conceal the fact that either prior to the loan contracts or simultaneously or sometime later one or more trust agreements were concluded according to which

4. Either both Viviane Fischer and I or only I were to transfer the money from the Corona Committee's account to our private accounts or my private account, and keep the money there for the authorities to seize it.

And if that happened, that is, if the CPA or DA had seized it we should have gone to court to fight this. This is what he said. I'm not joking.

Obviously, this idea is prima facia. That is at first glance totally insane. And not just because it ignores that Viviane Fischer had told the court that such a proceeding would've been counterproductive and that she had never spoken to me about such a proceeding is simple common sense. That says that this is insane.

But to top this all off, judge Schindler in his very same legal order, decided to stop and cut short the hearings and not hear any more witnesses. He wouldn't even continue with the prosecution's list, witness list, and he explicitly told the defense that he wouldn't hear any of our witnesses, let alone allow us to call witnesses that would rebut the crazy story. From then on, judge Schindler refused to even talk to the defense or even answer any of our questions. But the prosecution and Judge Schindler were not even interested in solving a cold case, a case of murder that three people had committed some 20 years ago, and that we, with the help of a couple of other inmates, were able to solve.

They just didn't care if these three murderers would continue with their crimes as the only thing that counted was to sentence me as quickly as possible to a long prison sentence. In addition to this, the judge in cooperation with the two women who run this prison subjected me for more than six months to a long list of measures that fall under the definition of white torture.

That is:

· solitary confinement

· putting me in chains, including shackles when I was driven to and from court

· threatening me with a machine pistol and telling me that if I didn't want to wear a bulletproof vest, I might get killed by one of their own stray, of course, bullets

· not allowing me to see my dying mother one last time

· refusing to let me attend her funeral and

· ultimately not allowing me to campaign as an independent for the federal elections, even though I was allowed and registered to run.

Finally, the three Berlin attorneys who had filed a criminal complaint against me and who had stolen my money, started posting all kinds of threats on the internet using fake identities, which we were able to expose and even went so far as to send one of the assassins to the court hearings, one of whom had posted a message stating that "he wanted to see me dead in a pool of blood in the courtroom."

When my attorneys asked for help, both the judge and the prosecutor only shrugged and stated that this was none of their concern. My attorney Katja Woermer couldn't believe it, asked for a break to catch some fresh air in order to calm down and then was approached by the very person who had posted that he wanted to see me dead.

It was only thanks to the utterly speechless bailiffs who stepped in and protected her. And then after Katja Woermer had a nervous breakdown, called an ambulance. Only thanks to them was it that things didn't get any worse than this. When Katja proceeded with her closing argument, the judge kept interrupting her until he finally shut her down, telling her that he would not allow her to plead any longer.

The same thing happened to me when I made use of the opportunity of the so-called "last word." Judge Schindler interrupted me more than a dozen times when he realized that I had clapped my last word in a criminal complaint against him, the prosecution and others, and then he shut me down too. However, that criminal complaint, which contains all the details of this case, will be filed and then published so that anyone who's interested will be able to see that what we argued in court, and what I summarize here is based on an indestructible foundation of clear and convincing evidence.

The end result of this will of course be a civil suit for damages, for the crimes committed by the court, the plea, the Berlin attorneys, the prosecution, and the state of lower Saxony. Damages that will be very, very interesting also on a political level to.

The Fuellmich family appreciates you consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom and for Inka's health.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court's opinion. Thank you.

Invitation to the 5+2 Workshop with Inka Fuellmich:

Recognizing Strength in Everyday Life

Have you ever wondered how Reiner's wife Inka is so strong? How does she master life that is challenging and certainly not easy? Come and join our inspiring workshop where we learn the mindset evolution that supports Inka's strength. Together we explore and practice powerful techniques that make it easy for us to master challenges and opportunities alike. Take part in this unique opportunity for growth and for making good connections!

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Send your letter and/or postcard directly to Reiner in Germany:

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich c/o JVA Rosdorf Am Grossen Sieke 8 D-37124 Rosdorf Germany

PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards are allowed to be sent to this address. Nothing else can be included in the post to the address in Germany. (No money and/or stamps can be included in your letter to Reiner.)

Inka, Reiner’s wife, is not living in the United States, and it has been determined that it is not secure for supporters to send anything directly to her.

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation 13300 S Cleveland Ave Suite 56 Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich.

The Fuellmich family appreciates you consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom and for Inka's health.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court's opinion. Thank you.