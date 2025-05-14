Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
May 14, 2025

The flak is heaviest over the target. Rainer was poised to do a bombs away on the corrupt and absurd German cult which has seized power there.

Rainer is being Assanged. Victory will be ours. That they do not want you to enter politics may mean that you will one day be chancellor. You are hugely respected by millions.

My wife and I think of you ever day. She wrote a letter to you through the recommended address.

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Geoengineering Free Canada's avatar
Geoengineering Free Canada
May 14, 2025Edited

Thank you so much Inka. I have been following Reiner's case since the beginning. I also had the pleasure and honour to speak with him just one week before his arrest and kidnap from Mexico. We were about to set up an interview about geoengineering. It's devastating to see the corruption worldwide. Reiner, one day we will catch them all! I wish I could do more from Canada but we do display a banner at our rallies to show support. Stay strong, stay healthy as much as you possibly can. Sending much love to you and Inka from the bottom of my heart. Bettina from Kelowna BC Canada

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