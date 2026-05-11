To mark the day after Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s third birthday in captivity, Dani Henderson arranged an interview with Mrs. Inka Fuellmich. Dani has long been a friend, companion, and supporter of Dr. Fuellmich’s global advocacy work and has also been campaigning for his release for years.

During the conversation, it becomes clear why Mrs. Fuellmich has been not able to travel to Germany since her husband was abducted in Mexico and unlawfully brought to Germany in October 2023.

There were some emotional moments during the interview when Inka recounted what happened that day in Tijuana, Mexico, and how she was detained there, preventing her from helping her husband and stopping the unthinkable from happening.

What an extraordinary woman! What courage! What strength—and how much love she carries within her. See for yourself and get to know Mrs.Inka Fuellmich.

Click on the image or the video link to watch the full interview.

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Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. Thank you for all your support. We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you