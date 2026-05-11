Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
3d

I pray each & every day for Dr. Reiner & his family. In God we Trust …

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Alison Fayers-Kerr's avatar
Alison Fayers-Kerr
2dEdited

Unbelievable he’s locked inside a prison….why aren't Germans out in the street protesting about this!!!!

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