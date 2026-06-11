Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Dumas's avatar
Jan Dumas
1d

What a great interview! Thank you, Reiner, for your deep wisdom and sharing. I love that your hometown stands for “Justice and Freedom.” You were born, it seems, to live and share those ideals worldwide in a time when we all need to reflect on exactly how they impact us personally. ~Blessings

Reply
Share
Bodil Andreassen's avatar
Bodil Andreassen
2d

You are one of the savier of the world♥️🇳🇴

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture