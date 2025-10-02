Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Manett M's avatar
Manett M
Oct 2

Unbelievable ‼️ Thank you SO much for hanging in there and staying so incredibly STRONG 🙏🏼❣️❣️💖🌟

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Alberto Dietz's avatar
Alberto Dietz
Oct 2

Heroic Reiner Fuellmich's long horizons, sheer wisdom and unchallengeable ethics are overwhelmingly evident to all and sundry by the mere fact that the amount of beautifully counterrisk-free physical gold (the real McCoy) he bought in 2022 for €1m is now worth €2m.

Reiner does not only deserve his freedom and awesome hard cash compensation, but to become Chancellor in order to save Germany from putrid globalism.

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