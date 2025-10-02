It is done. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s series has been recorded, edited, post-processed, and concluded with this post. It is worth listening to this series in its entirety. For several weeks now, we have been publishing Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s explanations of the criminal complaint he filed about six weeks ago.

Reiner’s priority is to have his statements published quickly and urgently. Reiner’s priority takes precedence, and we thank you for your patience that the statements are not yet published in a readable form.

You can perhaps imagine the great effort that has been respectfully made to make these statements possible in the first place.

You can listen to Reiner’s new statement by clicking on the video image. Follow Reiner Fuellmich News Network on YouTube. Subscribe, follow and comment for helping the algorithms and support Reiner’s freedom. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom means freedom for all humanity.

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA BremervoerdeDr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.

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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.

Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.

The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.

Thank you

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