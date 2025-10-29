More and more international contacts are coming forward in support for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

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Susan Standfield is a very empathetic, intelligent and creative lady who stands with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Susan’s expertise speaks for itself and her enthusiasm is contagious and cleverly delivered.

All 3 letters to the proper chain of diplomatic representatives have been sent - Mark Carney, Vera Alexander and Johann Wadephul. We believe they have been reviewed by them on Tuesday, October 28.

Read Susan Standfield’s letter to Canada’s Ambassador to Germany and the Prime Minister of Canada:

Dear Vera Alexander, Canada’s Ambassador to Germany and Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of Canada

Embassy of Canada in Berlin

Leipziger Platz 17

Berlin Germany

Office of the Prime Minister of Canada and the Privy Council

80 Wellington Street

Ottawa Canada

RE:

POLITICAL DIPOMATIC CAMPAIGN

REINER FUELLMICH PRISONER RELEASE

This letter is a formal request to meet Canada’s Ambassador to Germany at our Embassy of Canada offices in Berlin where the public is given access to meeting rooms. I am initiating a political diplomatic support campaign from the UK where I live on behalf of the people of Canada to secure the release of Reiner Fuellmich who is being unjustly held in Bremervoerde Prison.

I have been involved with two previous successful prisoner release campaigns and am professionally trained in temoignage by Medecins Sans Frontieres Brussels to bear witness in the diamond wars of West Africa. I have advocated for justice for 24 years and know using political missions is the most valuable and just form of advocacy we have. It’s the very reason these budgets, jobs and buildings are prioritized, to protect citizens from harm and to foster diplomacy and a safer world.

The first prisoner release campaign I initiated was to release my husband from a Libyan prison working with Andy Burnham the current mayor of Manchester where I live and William Hague the former Secretary of State under Tony Blair in cooperation with the British High Commission London where we visited after his release at #10 Downing early March 2011. Please contact Andy or Bill to ascertain my involvement in my husband’s release and secure transfer back to London. I was the person who found him being tortured in a Tripoli prison by Gadaffi working with Libyan friends long after the Canadian Embassy closed and staff left the country.

The second prisoner release campaign I was involved with was in February 2024 to release Julian Assange which was successful thanks to Kevin Rudd in Washington DC, a testament he has shared in video interviews and that Julian’s imprisonment was in fact harming American, British and Australian reputations between each other and within the greater international community. I designed the LIVE FROM LONDON Australian radio campaign and urged the owner of TNT Radio to fly to London and cover Julian’s High Court hearing February 2024 which he did. Julian was released in June four months later. Please contact Kevin Rudd for a more detailed explanation of the work he did to secure Julian’s release who was arguable tortured for 11 years.

My own famous British ancestors were also tortured in prison for advocating human rights in 1834 England who after their release fled to start over again in London Ontario, the Standfield Loveless family aka the Tolpuddle Martyrs, one of Britain’s most loved justice stories.

Our world is safer, stronger and more fair when our international diplomatic missions work together to advocate for the needs and wishes of their citizens. This is why the United Nations was set up as it’s founding document states . The United Nations is the world’s only global intergovernmental institution dedicated to preventing future conflicts, fostering international cooperation, upholding universal human rights, promoting economic and social progress, and addressing humanitarian issues. Eighty years ago this year the United Nations was created to ensure precisely what I am pursuing; the fostering of international cooperation to uphold Reiner Fuellmich’s universal human rights which are being violated.

Reiner Fuellmich is a hero to millions of Canadians who whose lives were saved by his courageous advocacy on social media in the Spring of 2020. His legendary work inspired millions of Canadians to educate themselves about our law, governments and our right to live and be free under many international treaties such as the United Nations Conventions on Human Rights. Reiner is my friend and I had the honour of interviewing him about his Corona Investigative Committee which created the foundation for worldwide justice because of Reiner’s selfless courage and advocacy to help others. He taught Canadians how to understand our laws and that when we advocate together we can achieve justice to create a more fair and free world.

I hold a Bachelor of Arts from Queen’s University Grad 90 Political Science and TV, where I learned about the work of Lester B Pearson who gave our country some of it’s most valuable recognition. As you both know, Pearson was instrumental in drafting the UN Charter and if he was alive I would be requesting to meet with him. He would know that Reiner’s imprisonment is unjust, it’s the very reason he worked hard to create the Charter. Canada is one of the most privileged societies in the world and because of that we owe it to the world to advocate for human rights that are being violated. The world listens to Canadians when we speak out and we are speaking out for Reiner who has been silenced. 40 million Canadians owe their freedoms and dignity to Reiner Fuellmich and it’s our country’s turn to help Reiner be free again.

Please advise on protocol to arrange a meeting to discuss political support for Reiner at our embassy in London where I can travel easily and have been many times, or in Berlin at Leipziger where I can also travel to at some cost personally which I am willing to do.

Thank you kindly for your attention to this matter. The world looks to Canada to live up to our good long term reputation of protecting the rights, freedoms and dignity for all people in our world.

Susan Standfield

NO MORE LOCKDOWNS

DEAR REINER FROM CANADA

storybysusan@gmail.com

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.

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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner and Inka Fuellmich.

Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.

The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.

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