Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Rachel's avatar
Rachel
Oct 29

Truth will overcome lies, Dr R has God on his side, he may be suffering now but goodness always overcomes evil 👌🙏🏼

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LInda Shepler's avatar
LInda Shepler
Oct 29

Thank you Susan for your international efforts to free Dr. Reiner Fuellmich!

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