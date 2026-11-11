Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Hilda Page's avatar
Hilda Page
1d

First step in the right direction. Now they must take the second and FREE REINER to go Home to his wife! ENOUGH foolishness already!

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wanderer's avatar
wanderer
1d

Oh I am so happy for this move in the right direction!!! Now, just need you to walk out the front doors a free man!!!

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