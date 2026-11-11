Good News: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Moves to a “Normal” Unit
After weeks of reports about difficult conditions following his transfer to JVA Lingen:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is scheduled to be moved to a regular (“normal”) unit tomorrow.
He has also received almost all of his personal belongings.
This feels like a real, practical step forward. Getting his own clothes, papers, and familiar things (including his blood pressure monitoring device) back makes everyday life a little more endurable and gives him the tools he needs to keep preparing for whatever comes next, including any decision on conditional release. Moving out of the special security area into ordinary custody also lifts the extra restrictions that have weighed on him these past weeks. They are not big things — but they matter.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has been in custody since mid-October 2023 after being abducted from Mexico on October 11, 2023. He has now passed the two-thirds point of his three-year-and-nine-month sentence — the stage at which German law allows a court to consider parole (though it is never automatic). The transfer to Lingen was officially described as an occupancy-balancing measure. Reports from his lawyers and from visitors, including the parliamentary inspection in late October, had drawn attention to the cell conditions, limited outdoor time, and the long delay in returning his belongings. The move to regular custody and the arrival of his property answer two of the most concrete concerns.
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The steady stream of letters, postcards, and peaceful public attention has been felt. Reiner has confirmed that your mail reaches him. The ongoing care — the many public letters and the mail sent to authorities and the prisons — has certainly helped a lot. You all have helped bring about these improvements.
Thank you — truly — to everyone who has written, shared updates, contacted representatives, and so much more. Steady, factual attention from the public remains one of the most effective ways to help
Priority is Reiner’s freedom. Until then, continued letters and steady public interest will help keep conditions humane and the process moving. One step at a time.
Address for mail:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
JVA Lingen
Kaiserstraße 5
49809 Lingen (Ems)
Germany
Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.
Reiner can not receive parcels and books.
Reiner is extremely grateful for all your loving, caring and informative mail, letters and postcards and all the support in so many shapes and forms. All your help and support is much appreciated.
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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.
Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.
Thank you for all your support.
We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account.
PLEASE SEND CHECKS FROM US FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. We can securely deposit checks made in US Dollars. Other currencies can not be deposited in Reiner’s Freedom account.
The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.
Funds build Reiner’s freedom now.
When you do not reside in the US and/or do not have a US bank account you can safely support Reiner’s Freedom with the following links.
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You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:
https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich
You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:
https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together
You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website:
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The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.
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Now it is more important than ever that the many good people who are working for the good for humankind, stand together and spread Reiner’s message that we are strong together.
For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together369 shop is now available. Inka stated: “Geschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” what translates to English “Gifts for a loving togetherness”.
Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/Together369
All proceeds support officially and actively Reiner’s Freedom.
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First step in the right direction. Now they must take the second and FREE REINER to go Home to his wife! ENOUGH foolishness already!
Oh I am so happy for this move in the right direction!!! Now, just need you to walk out the front doors a free man!!!