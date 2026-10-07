The modeled Grand Jury Proceedings are a serious piece of work by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and a group of international lawyers. Ana Garner, an attorney in the United States, played a key role in bringing them to life with him.

In his statement of October 5, 2026, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich points back to those proceedings. They are still useful. The form can be copied and used anywhere. While he keeps his priority on freedom, the rest of us can learn what the tool actually is.

It was never a state grand jury, and it never had the power to indict. The lawyers said so at the opening. They called it a model: the Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion, under the line “Injustice to One is an Injustice to All.” A group of lawyers and a judge ran a hearing shaped like an American grand jury, so the public could sit as the jury and hear the evidence in the open.

That is the point: A model has no seal and no prison key. Its strength is that anyone can watch it, and anyone can copy it.

Ana Garner’s opening on February 5, 2022 is the best place to start. She explained the American legal form. A grand jury decides whether the evidence is enough for an indictment, and it hears the case without the accused in the room. Because no court would take this evidence, the panel laid it out in public, under natural law, and left the judgment to the viewers. She later spoke on the PCR test. Dr. Fuellmich set out the case and the calendar.

The panel named in the press release was Virginie de Araujo Recchia (France), Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro (Portugal), Claire Deeks (New Zealand), Viviane Fischer (Germany), Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (Germany), N. Ana Garner (USA), Dr. Renate Holzeisen (Italy), Tony Nikolic (Australia), Dipali Ojha (India), and Dexter L-J. Ryneveldt (South Africa).

Eight sessions ran from February 5 to June 9, 2022. Day 1 was the opening. Day 2 was the historical background. Day 3 was the virus, the measures, and the PCR test. Day 4 was the injections. Day 5 was the economic damage. Day 6 was eugenics, and then the hearings paused. Day 7, on May 19, was psychology and propaganda. Day 8, on June 9, was the closing. Judge Castro opened. Fuellmich spoke for the panel. The public was invited to vote as the jury. Voting closed on June 16, 2022.

The recordings are still online, in English, on the old Grand Jury channels and the Internet Archive. Start with Day 1 for the legal frame. The following videos in this Grand Jury Proceedings will be uploaded here on Substack piece by piece.

What can be copied is the method, not a verdict. A few lawyers from different countries. A judge to keep the form. A question narrow enough to answer. Witnesses heard in full, in public. A record anyone can replay. A closing that says what the evidence is claimed to prove. Then a jury that is simply the public, voting in the open.

That needs no ministry and no permission. It can be run on a pandemic, a lockdown, a financial seizure, or the treatment of a prisoner. The only rule is the one Garner named at the start: show the evidence, say who is accused and of what, and do not pretend the model is a court.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s own case is the reason to keep the record alive. In April 2025 the Goettingen Regional Court convicted him on false accusations and sent him to prison for several years. The Federal Court of Justice upheld that conviction in 2026. A further set of charges was dismissed in September 2026. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is still in the Bremervoerde not-freedom facility. It is clear now that the case is political. A Substack post will not settle that. What it can settle is this: the 2022 hearings do not need his freedom to stay available. He cannot convene the next one. We can.

Sit with Day 1 this week. Then ask which question in your own country has gone four years without a hearing. That is the proceeding still waiting to be opened.

Day 1 – 1st Day Opening Statements on February 5th, 2022

Empowering Public Conscience through Natural Law

Injustice to One is an Injustice to All

Participants:

Attorney at Law Virginie de Araujo Recchia, France

Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal

Attorney at Law Claire Deeks, New Zealand

Attorney at Law Viviane Fischer, Germany

Attorney at Law Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Germany

Attorney at Law N. Ana Garner, USA

Attorney at Law Dr. Renate Holzeisen, Italy

Attorney at Law Tony Nikolic, Australia

Attorney at Law Dipali Ojha, India

Attorney at Law Dexter L-J. Ryneveldt (Adv.), South Africa

Attorney at Law Deana Sacks, USA

Attorney at Law Michael Swinwood, Canada

Cooperating Human Rights Defenders and Legal Activists:

Tjaša Vuzem, Slovenia

Gina Cloud, USA

Dr. Cristiane Grieb, Canada

Leslie Manookian, USA

A group of international Lawyers and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation, modeled on the grand jury proceedings, to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 against “leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices” who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.

By presenting a complete picture of the factual situation, including the geopolitical and historical background, the trial aims to raise awareness of the collapse of the current hijacked system and its institutions.

You can watch the original live stream recorded on February 5, 2022 by clicking on the link or the video image: https://youtu.be/FPz3KMwZEjw

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. Thank you for all your support. We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account. PLEASE SEND CHECKS FROM US FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. We can securely deposit checks made in US Dollars. Other currencies can not be deposited in Reiner’s Freedom account. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. When you do not reside in the US and/or do not have a US bank account you can safely support Reiner’s Freedom with the following links. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

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