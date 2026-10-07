Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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卐Velic卐's avatar
卐Velic卐
Oct 7

Macht dem Volk! Wir grüßen Sie, Sir!

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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
Oct 7

It is difficult to watch brazen injustice take its toll on an innocent man.

It is difficult to come to terms with the assault it represents on the right of ordinary people to expect their governments to act on their behalf for their health and well being.

The participation of the German government in the suppression of the truth through the wrongful imprisonment of Dr. Fuellmich is a sobering reminder of what happens when criminals run a country.

Please bear witness.

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