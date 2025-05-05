Today is Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's birthday. It is precisely the second birthday he has spent in a high security German prison in Goettingen. Last year (as again this year) there were celebrations held outside by supporters who were singing songs and trying to lift his as well as their spirits. But the banal mentality of the prison authorities would have nothing of it, and ushered him off in advance to a section of the prison where he was placed in isolation in order to guarantee he would not hear or see any of the festivities dedicated to him. In short, they attempted to suppress any positive feeling of solidarity or humanity emanating from the vicinity and confines of this lowly prison.

This reprehensible, primitive behavior is juxtaposed against the high spirits and life affirming dedication of a cadre of supporters of conscience. The authorities thereby diminished themselves, and revealing their pettiness, they only succeeded in highlighting the nobility of Reiner Fuellmich and his supporters and the ethical character of their cause for freedom and justice.

The supporters have come back in greater numbers this year with an even more boistrous and affirming message. We celebrate Reiner and his work. We validate his conscientious and valiant efforts on our behalf. We lift him up in deep gratitude and unwavering admiration. We reject the withering banality and immorality of his accusers and those who wantonly judge him, and we will usher in the time when Reiner is again back doing his invaluable work on behalf of humanity.

Joseph Molitorisz, Ph.D.

I encourage everyone to show their support for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich by sending a letter and/or a postcard directly to Reiner in Germany. Reiner has been held in pre-trial detainment [prison] for 18 months and now the court’s opinion is to hold Reiner up for 3 years and 9 months. Reiner will certainly benefit from your emotional support.

Send your letter and/or postcard directly to Reiner in Germany:

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich c/o JVA Rosdorf Am Grossen Sieke 8 D-37124 Rosdorf Germany

PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards are allowed to be sent to this address. Nothing else can be included in the post to the address in Germany. (No money and/or stamps can be included in your letter to Reiner.)

Inka, Reiner’s wife, is living not in the United States, and it has been determined that it is not secure for supporters to send anything directly to her.

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation 13300 S Cleveland Ave Suite 56 Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich.

Please consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom and for Inka's health.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court's opinion. Thank you.