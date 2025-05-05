Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
May 7, 2025

Thank you very much for your love-filled good wishes. All your messages and kind loving words are being forwarded to Inka, Reiner’s wife. Inka forwards your messages to Reiner and Reiner is receiving gratefully and graciously your gigantic energy. Together for each other. Thank you Thank you Thank you

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JTK2
May 6, 2025

You were a bright light for me during the dark age of covid. I will always be thankful for your courage, grit and determination as a truth bearer. I find it a gross abomination that in response to your defense of international law (see ICCPR Sec. 7) you are now being persecuted by those who violated the human rights of millions.

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