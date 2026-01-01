Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and his wife Inka say a clear and simple “Thank You” and a ”Happy New Year”.

So much support, so many friendly letters, so many waves in the quantum field reach Reiner and Inka, filled with words that warm the heart and empower the soul, give strength and convey compassion. This flow influences Reiner’s fate in the most positive way. Far beyond any imagination. Humanity appears more and more humane and this can be witnessed in many places on Earth.

Suddenly, people seem to appear out of nowhere. Upon further examination, it becomes clear that these individuals are intensely committed to doing good for humanity and are successful in their endeavors. Hundreds of people from all over the world present their projects, both small and established, and write to Reiner and Inka about their experiences. The tendency is clear: Like-minded and like-hearted humans connect successfully. They realize (real eyes) who is who and connect in healthy ways.

The masks have fallen. Physically and practically. Everyone shows who they truly are. How? People say and people do. Observing actions reveal what appears to have been hidden at times. Times have changed and it seems that humanity’s sensations have shifted and grown more sensible and sensitive to the presented identities. Simple as that.

The German Bundestag’s “Enquete Commission” has begun holding decision-makers accountable for their actions during the microbe crisis. Many experts among data analysts, virologists, politicians, doctors, nurses, caregivers, and many others are speaking out and are finally being heard.

Meanwhile world renowned scientists come forth and to the surface with proof that is mind boggling. Some of these voices are now becoming more visible and receiving more attention, so that humanity can continue to exist. Together for humanity. Together for each other.

To date, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is in not freedom. Every day matters. Every action matters. Everyone matters.

It is not easily comprehensible how Reiner endured his third Christmas in not freedom. It is emotionally not easy to imagine that Inka, Reiner’s wife, spent her third Christmas in a row alone.

Yet Reiner and his wife Inka are so grateful. That, too, is not easy to comprehend. The Fuellmich couple gives us hope. They live and lead by example on a level that is more than admirable.

Hundreds of letters expressing gratitude to Reiner and Inka have been published on Reiner’s German and English Telegram channels.



Reiner’s official English Telegram Channel: https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish

Reiner’s official German Telegram Channel:

https://t.me/ReinerFuellmich

These letters create a cycle of gratitude, which is wonderful. This cycle is growing naturally, and its effects are yet to be seen.

In the next few posts, we will share details about Reiner’s current situation and provide some insights that can be published in accordance with the work of the legal team.

Onward for sure. Together for each other. Together we are strong.

Follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner and Inka Fuellmich. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

Now it is more important than ever that the many good people who are working for the good for humankind, stand together and spread Reiner’s message that we are strong together. For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together369 shop is now available. Inka stated: “Geschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” what translates to English “Gifts for a loving togetherness”. Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong.