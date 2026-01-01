Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Dr Dennis Kinnane OMD LAc RPh's avatar
Dr Dennis Kinnane OMD LAc RPh
Jan 1

God Bless you with freedom soon Reiner! Surely there must be Some honest Germans in high office who can help!

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Crista
Jan 1

Happy New Health Year🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋

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