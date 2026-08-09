Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L.'s avatar
L.
21h

I am grateful there are beautiful people in this world who never lower their standards for any reason and live with the utmost love and respect for life !

This is the only way to honor the precious life we each are given!

My enduring love and appreciation to all!

Reply
Share
paul hunt's avatar
paul hunt
21h

We so look forward to Reiner’s freedom and an iteration of the truth. Justice will be served, sooner or later.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture