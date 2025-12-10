More and more international voices are speaking up worldwide. Their thoughts transform into powerful statements. Thousands of people are thanking Reiner in personal letters, in interviews, in articles and in many comments. There are so many people who are actively campaigning for Reiner’s freedom.

Inka, Reiner’s wife, is very grateful for the many public voices and statements and also for the fact that Reiner continues to receive up to 100 letters every day. This is very important for his spirit, his mood and his continued courage.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav succinctly summarizes the real reason why Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, the German lawyer and co-founder of the once highly informative Corona Investigative Committee platform and later his own educational ICIC (International Crimes Investigative Committee), is being held in not-freedom.

You can listen to Vera Sharav’s Statement for Reiner’s Freedom by clicking on the link or you can also click on the video image: https://youtu.be/3Nn_c69Yqtc

Follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner and Inka Fuellmich. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

It is important that the many good people who are working for the good for humankind, stand together and spread Reiner’s message that we are strong together. For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together369 shop is now available. Inka stated: “Weihnachtsgeschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” what translates to English “Christmas gifts for a loving togetherness”. Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong.