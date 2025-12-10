Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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robin e love
Dec 10

Thank you for your support!!!!! FREEEEEEE REINER NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
Dec 10

I have nothing against Vera. But the Holocaust was a complete hoax. What she survived was World War II.

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