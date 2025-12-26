Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Nick Huge's avatar
Nick Huge
Dec 26

Dr Reiner Fuellmich is a hero of our times. He has been subjected to illegal kidnapping and illegal torture.

Blessings and best wishes on his family at this time from our entire family.

Please let compassion, logic and common sense find in his favour to restore this magical human being to his rightful and just place as a free man.

All blessings and love to Reiner and his wife at this time.

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
Dec 26

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

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