In early December 2025 Karl Hummitzsch, head of the German section of the Human Rights Organization United for Freedom and Deputy Chairman of the Ethics Commission visited Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in Bremervoerde. There is growing international attention as Reiner is once again being deprived of his fundamental human rights.

Photo credits: Kla.tv

On October 16, 2025, Reiner called one of his trusted confidants to tell her that “this could be his last call.” The facility in Bremervoerde received another “notice.” This time from Göttingen. The public prosecutor’s office ordered that Reiner’s phone calls to friends and family members were no longer possible. This is not happening on a legal basis according to Reiner’s defense lawyers. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich can only call his wife Inka to speak twice a week for 20 minutes at a time. The conversations are monitored.

Although overall respect towards Dr. Fuellmich is more present in Bremervoerde, Hummitzsch is concerned. “Reiner is still a free man”, so Karl Hummitzsch. “He is a free man because the verdict is not yet final.” The appeal to the court’s opinion has been filed in June 2025 and the decision appears not urgent to the higher court in Germany. Now the Human Rights Organization United for Freedom investigates thoroughly why Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is not free.

The many inconsistencies surrounding the kidnapping from Mexico to Frankfurt, Germany, continue to pile up, and the whole story leaves more questions unanswered than is logically possible.

We share the original Kla.tv interview with Karl Hummitzsch, who is also an independent, potential Bundestag candidate.

You can click on the link here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Iok631GsEQ or click on the video image to watch the German interview. In the YouTube settings it is possible to switch on the automatically generated subtitles. In some geographic areas YouTube’s subtitles may not function.

The Fuellmichs send everyone warm Holiday greetings. They are extremely grateful for all your letters, for your generous help and support.

“At this time, we would like to remember all those who feel not welcomed or are alone and who cannot spend this special time with their loved ones. Let us think of them, of all beings, send them a loving thought and wish them the best.” ~Inka and Reiner

This is a third Holiday season that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is not free. Reiner’s wife Inka lives in exile with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo.

Follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books. ***

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner and Inka Fuellmich. Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you. The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds build Reiner’s freedom now. ****** You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website: https://icic.law *********

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

Now it is more important than ever that the many good people who are working for the good for humankind, stand together and spread Reiner’s message that we are strong together. For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together369 shop is now available. Inka stated: “Geschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” what translates to English “Gifts for a loving togetherness”. Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong.