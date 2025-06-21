It is now summer in Mexico. Reiner has been in not-freedom for 20 months. Reiner’s wife Inka lives in exile.

With much consideration, planning and preparation my trip to Mexico began on May 4th 2025. It happened at the exact right moment in time. I am grateful to be here with Inka supporting her with all I have and all I can.



Inka did not know that Reiner could or would be moved to another place. On Monday, May 26th 2025 she received a voice message from Reiner’s defense lawyer saying that he was suddenly transferred to a different location. Reasons unknown. The not knowing was challenging and many questions arose:

Why was Reiner moved to Bremervoerde with five minutes notice and where were most of the files Reiner needs for working on his case and why was it not possible to move them with him? Why was Reiner transferred at all? What would happen to the video call scheduled for Wednesday, May 28th 2025?

Inka’s meeting with Reiner via video call once a month (when the technology works fine) for one hour is a very special time for the loving couple. She was so much looking forward to see Reiner. Inka was filled with joy and anticipation. She pondered what to wear for their special video meeting… And then suddenly it dawned on Inka that she would not see Reiner for who knows how long…

The phone call that Reiner initiated to reach Inka on May 27th (at the rather not usual time) very early Tuesday morning local time in Mexico eased the uncertainty. Reiner was alive and ok. What a relief!

In Bremervoerde there is no possibility to meet via video call at all but Reiner is allowed to call Inka every day. The daily phone calls are wonderful for the couple when the phone works. Now Reiner and Inka can have talks longer than the 15 minute phone calls twice a week in Rosdorf, where Reiner was held for 19 months.

The institution in Bremervoerde, located also in Lower-Saxony, Germany, has different rules and some rules represent possibilities and an easing of previous restrictions. The schedule is filled with more “alone-time”, meaning that Reiner is spending much time in his room (c e l l). On a positive note there is a simple phone installed that Reiner can use. This provides a sense for privacy, although all conversations are monitored.

As you may know, the Goettingen court published its opinion on May 30th 2025 and it took three weeks for Reiner’s humble belongings to arrive at his new location. Currently, Reiner is working with his attorneys on the appeal. Reiner still does not have all his files from his previous location at hand.

It is possible that I can share more details regarding my experiences here in Mexico soon. It has been 7 weeks now that I have been here with Inka. What I can report so far is that it is not easy being here. It is easy to be with Inka. The circumstances are not easy. Yet love can be found everywhere, even in a cactus.

Most people don't know that Inka is hugely involved in Reiner's situation.

What can we do now to help Reiner and Inka?

What have we learned so far? The world is changing rapidly, and now we can be the change we want to see in this world.

With great admiration and gratitude, it is now clear that more and more people are writing wonderful comments here on Substack and on Reiner's YouTube channel about how Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has impacted many million lives around the world in a healthy and good way. The great appreciation from readers and viewers who acknowledge and see what the Fuellmich family has done and continues to do for humanity represents just the beginning.

What if we create the boomerang effect that helps the Fuellmich family now. So how can we keep the support coming for the Fuellmich family? Reiner and Inka have no income. Reiner is in not-freedom. Inka lives in exile.

Do you know that your letters to Inka Fuellmich bring much joy and encouragement to the Fuellmich family? Inka reads your letters with great attention and there are often tears of gratitude in Inka's eyes. The encouragement and love and support that Inka receives from you flows to Inka, through Inka and directly from Inka to Reiner.

Reiner doesn't feel at ease about not being able to take care for Inka. What can we do? We cannot give Inka what Reiner wants to give his wife, but we can reassure Reiner that we help Reiner’s freedom as best we can so the couple can be reunited rapidly.

Let's keep the positive energy flowing. I am sending much love for you all.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

Daisy Papp,

Founder & CEO, Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

Exclusive Interview with Inka Fuellmich

Send your letter and/or postcard directly to Reiner in Germany: JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards are allowed to be sent to this address. Nothing else can be included in the post to the address in Germany. (No money and/or stamps can be included in your letter to Reiner.)

Inka, Reiner’s wife, is not living in the United States, and it has been determined that it is not secure for supporters to send anything directly to her. If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address: Inka Fuellmich c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation 13300 S Cleveland Ave Suite 56 Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich rapidly with utmost respect and loving care.

The Fuellmich family appreciates you consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court's opinion. Thank you

Thank you

Thank you https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich Crypto: https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together ICIC's GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

We are now helping a family that has done so much for us and for our health. They have shown their true backbone and the result is not-freedom and not having an income. This is not right. Now we make it right. Together For Each Other. Together We Are Strong.

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https://www.youtube.com/ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork

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https://x.com/IcicLaw

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