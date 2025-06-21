Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
Jun 21, 2025

I pray daily for Dr. Fuelimich & his wife Inka. In God we Trust …

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Christy
Jun 22, 2025

Dear Reiner and Inka, I pray for you. I am angry at what is being done to you. I am beyond grateful for what you have done for the people, myself included. I have followed you from day one when you started speaking up. I await the day that things will be made right, that you will receive justice. I stand with you ❤️

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