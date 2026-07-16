Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
21h

Dear Inka staying strong.

Reply
Share
Harold Saive's avatar
Harold Saive
10h

Inka… your husband is a hero and he appears to be thriving.. We pray that he’s released soon.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture