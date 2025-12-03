Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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HexxeH's avatar
HexxeH
Dec 3

After watching your series full of important information (many times) with the panel experts during the pandemic, I refused the jab, was unemployed for over one year, suffered financial hardship, but I remained jab free. I shared it with everyone I could who would accept it. Many did not, including my husband who refused the information (even when I gave it to him in German). He now is vaccine harmed. There was so much propaganda blasted non-stop it was difficult to find factual information, but you and your experts stood firmly against the pressure from the cabal. Thank YOU Rainer! You have helped thousands of people, you have made a real impact for the benefit of humanity!

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Eli Anne's avatar
Eli Anne
Dec 3

❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️

Thank YOU both

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