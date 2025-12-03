Thanksgiving

The day before “Thanksgiving” Inka Fuellmich, Reiner’s wife recorded a “thank you” message for all the plentiful supporters, friends and helpers. As many of you know there is no paid staff for the Fuellmich’s. Therefor it is not easy to complete post-production for immediate release. As you may also know there are many supporters and volunteers that work around the clock for Reiner’s Freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

You can click on the video image above to hear Inka’s gentle, strong and empowering appreciation. You can also click on the YouTube link provided here: https://youtu.be/FOdjHQDF5Lk

While Inka’s “thank you” message is now available in English and German, another inspiring video has been recorded with Inka.

We are living in extraordinary times. We are experiencing many aspects that history has repeatedly warned us about. It is obvious that the outdated principle of “divide et impera,” or “divide and conquer,” is being replaced by a spirit of solidarity. For decades, even millennia, there seem to have been active forces using psychological tactics to prevent humanity from realizing that we are strong when we stand together.

When if not now? Who if not us?

As many of you have observed and experienced, human coexistence, togetherness with its common denominator for sovereignty and freedom of speech, has been radically questioned, even in groups that appear clearly committed to the good for humanity. Today, here and now, it is time for us humans to recognize that we are strong together. We are the many. If the figures are correct, that there are 8 billion people living on Earth, then perhaps it becomes clear that we are the majority. We are the majority who focus on peace, freedom of speech, and harmonious coexistence, togetherness. It is acceptable to agree to disagree, as the old saying goes.

The significance of Inka Fuellmich’s words in the conversation, in which Inka and Daisy vividly describe the turning point, is important for many people so that freedom can be experienced and humane progress becomes possible for many. Together.

Together We Are Strong

The “Together” video was recorded in German, Inka’s mother tongue. English subtitles have been added by a generous volunteer for all who do not understand German fluently.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you



The video with English subtitles will be published in the early hours on Wednesday, December 3rd 2025 (EST).

“Together”, together we are strong.

You can click on the “Together” video image or click on the YouTube link provided here: https://youtu.be/YzYv0YuUONU

As “divide et impera” or “divide and conquer” becomes increasingly apparent even in circles where good people are working for the good for humankind, it is more important than ever to spread the message that we are strong together.

For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together shop is now not only online but available for sharing. Inka stated: “Weihnachtsgeschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” what translates to English “Christmas gifts for a loving togetherness”.

Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong.

All proceeds support officially and actively Reiner’s Freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

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Follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books.

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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner and Inka Fuellmich.

Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.

The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.

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You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich

You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together

You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website:

https://icic.law

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The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.