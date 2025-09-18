Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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The Covid Physician's avatar
The Covid Physician
Sep 22

Dear Dr Fuellmich and Inka, Thank you for being a trailblazer for liberty and truth in the covid era. You inspired me to write against the injustice, too. You seem to me most likely to be persecuted for speaking out so precisely and clearly in exposing the crimes of governments and corporations during that time. You were de facto renditioned and rendered a political prisoner of conscience. We must not your invaluable and humane oratory be silenced and stolen away from the world. I wish you the best, and hope we will one day meet so I can thank you in person. Perhaps, I might write to you under a pseudonym. Continue to have faith. I have written about you many times over the last five years. Please accept my latest contribution in the fight for truth. I hope it will keep you apprised of some of what is elapsing since you were so unjustly incarcerated for so long. With deep gratitude and thank you. https://thecovidphysician.substack.com/p/banzai-pemphigus-or-pemphigoid-that

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Erik Venderby's avatar
Erik Venderby
Sep 18

Dear Reiner, appreciation for you spiritual good humor, honesty, and straightforwardness. You definitely deserve : to be honored with a : Nobel award. With respect Erik.

See you for dinner very shortly 👍

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