Dear Readers, dear supporters, dear followers,

As Dr. Reiner Fuellmich continues with his voice memo’s he gives space for an intermission today. In this new voice statement Reiner shares insights and inspirational thoughts. Truly, the more detailed this story is explained, the more one wonders, “How is all this possible?”

Stay tuned as we continue publishing Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s series. Enjoy Reiner’s intermission by clicking on the image or the link to listen/watch on Reiner’s YouTube channel Reiner Fuellmich News Network. https://youtu.be/zuOomZb69AA

Do you have questions for Reiner?

Reiner answers your questions when you write in the comment section here on substack and/or on Reiner's YouTube channel. https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork If you have not yet subscribed to Reiner’s YouTube channel Reiner appreciates when you subscribe now. Reiner's wife Inka reads your questions aloud. Reiner selects the questions and answers them in a voice memo. Questions that bring good into the world are carefully sorted. We publish Reiner's answers as rapidly as possible on his YouTube channel and here on substack. Thank you for respecting that Reiner can not answer all questions due to his current situation. Go right ahead and write questions you have for Reiner and hear joyfully the answers Reiner has for you. Thank you for participating in this H2H Human to Human Experience and Q&A opportunity. Together for Each Other. Together We Are Strong.

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Books or parcels are not delivered to Reiner.

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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited safely for Reiner’s freedom.

Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.

The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court's opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you