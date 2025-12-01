Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
Dec 1

Great visit with Reiner…this would have raised his spirits!

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Kathy M.
Dec 6

There is a new video of 5 December 2025 on YouTube by Dr. John Campbell. It is entirely possible that it has already gotten to Reiner. Of course he was correct about the PCR test all along but this is the latest evidence that the PCR test was a fraud. Title: PCR massively wrong

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-q5L4a58lqI

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