Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is currently not in freedom, and since October 16. 2025, his communication has been neither smooth nor frequent. Reiner can currently only speak with his lawyers and twice a week for twenty minutes under the supervision of staff at the facility in Bremervoerde with his wife Inka.

Meanwhile, more and more international journalists are visiting Reiner and expressing their support for his freedom. With Andrew Bridgen, former member of the British Parliament, a new era has begun, and more and more international people are meeting with Reiner and reporting on his current situation.

Jo Conrad, an international journalist from Germany, also visited Reiner in Bremervoerde. Today we report on a meeting with Dutch journalist Djamila le Pair and Jo Conrad. Djamila visited Reiner together with Andrew Bridgen and Susan Standfield on November 7. 2025.

Listen to the online meeting with Djamila, Jo, and Daisy. All three recently visited Reiner and report on their experiences in Bremervoerde. All three are campaigning for Reiner’s freedom. Every day, more people are speaking out and shedding light on the German justice system. Today’s Germany is reminiscent of less than glorious times.

You can easily click on the YouTube image below or click on the link to the Reiner Fuellmich News Network: https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork

Thank you for all your support.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

+++++++++

Follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s Substack for direct and up-to-date news:

https://substack.com/@drreinerfuellmich

Follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books.

+++

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner and Inka Fuellmich.

Note: Checks can be processed successfully when you write your check “Pay in the order of:” Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation.

Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.

The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court’s opinion and help with the legal fees for Reiner’s freedom.

++++++

You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich

You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here: https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together

You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website:

https://icic.law

+++++++++

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.Funds build the basis for Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you