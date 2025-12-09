Dani Henderson, a journalist and activist from the UK, met Dr. Reiner Fuellmich years ago. Like many international voices, Dani wholeheartedly supports Reiner’s freedom.

In August 2025, Dani received a voice message from Reiner, which she was asked to share with her audience. Reiner’s voice message is as relevant as ever, if not more so. You can click on the link or video image to access it immediately: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R55U0HnR9kc

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Reiner’s voice note to Dani Henderson and humankind

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Further international discussions are in preparation and will be published here and on Reiner’s YouTube channel “ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork.”

The tide has turned: international voices are rising in unison and speaking out for justice. In the last video contribution with Jo Conrad, you were introduced to Djamila le Pair. Djamila is a trusted friend and journalist from the Netherlands.

Dutch lawyer Arno van Kessel has been in pre-trial detention for six months. Last week, Djamila le Pair attended the court hearing in the Netherlands. You can hear the Report here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViNL7nE79O8

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Arno van Kessel are both lawyers who stand up for truth and are committed to shedding light on the darkness. Their situations are not comparable. Nevertheless, there are many clear and obvious similarities.

You can find Djamila le Pair’s YouTube channel here for more interviews and updates regarding current injustice in Europe: https://www.youtube.com/@d.lepair9599

While an expanded team of lawyers is working to secure Reiner’s freedom, up-to-date information with details can be published once Reiner’s lawyers give their approval.

The many letters you write to Reiner and also to Inka give much hope. Your kind words and encouragement, your loving notes and caring thoughts are tremendously important and very helpful for Reiner. The Fuellmich couple, Reiner and Inka are very grateful for all your support.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

As “divide et impera” or “divide and conquer” becomes increasingly apparent even in circles where good people are working for the good for humankind, it is more important than ever to spread Reiner’s message that we are strong together.

For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together shop is now not only online but available for sharing. Inka stated: “Weihnachtsgeschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” what translates to English “Christmas gifts for a loving togetherness”.

Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong.

All proceeds support officially and actively Reiner’s Freedom.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

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Follow Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork

Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.

Reiner can not receive parcels and books.

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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich

c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation

13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich.

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You can safely and easily send support for Reiner’s freedom with debit or credit card and/ or PayPal:

https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich

You can safely and easily send help for Reiner in Crypto currency here:

https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together

You can support for Reiner’s freedom safely and easily here on the ICIC.LAW website:

https://icic.law

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The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.