Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Kathy M.'s avatar
Kathy M.
Dec 9Edited

Reiner is the pillar of strength he has been. There is no greater fight than the fight for human rights and now the very thing he fought for is being denied him. Someday the light will shine. The video to see is this one, even if you have seen it before: Free Reiner Fuellmich! Voices from around the world

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
Dec 9

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

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