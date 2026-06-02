Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Annette's avatar
Annette
1d

Very nice interview. Thank you for sharing the English version!

Am praying for Reiner Fuellmich. He is a HERO!

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
1d

May God bless you both …..and thank you.

Love from Australia.

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