A visitor of a special kind from the United States meets with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich in Bremervoerde and is now speaking publicly about a little-known injustice in today’s Germany.

Photo Credit: Streampunks and BAM for Reiner’s Freedom ~ Leland Lehrman with Katja Woermer

Leland Lehrman, an American who may have first come to prominence in the German-speaking world through his appearance as an observer in the Michael Ballweg trial, shares insightful and humane reflections.

Michael Ballweg, organizer of large demonstrations in Germany during the COVID-19 p(l)andemic, was unlawfully and disproportionately detained over a tax-related discrepancy involving less than 20 euros and remained in pretrial detention for months. Perhaps this is questionable? Germany, once recognized and renowned for its technology and precision, punctuality, and successful economy, may no longer be the Germany that many remember.

Isn’t it questionable that many people are still being persecuted today—in 2026—for exercising their freedom of speech, citizens from all walks of life, Doctors who protected their patients, and that some are even in custody?

In an insightful, intellectual interview, you can get to know Leland Lehrman, the man who visited Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and who, hopefully, may also be able to arrange asylum for Dr. Fuellmich in the U.S. and help ensure that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is released soon. Lehrman also mentions that he can well imagine Dr. Fuellmich continuing the important task of raising awareness internationally so that peaceful, humane coexistence can properly emerge worldwide. In harmony with the origins of the U.S. Constitution, freedom of speech and a healthy life may be possible, and Lehrman sees Dr. Fuellmich, in cooperation with the current administration, as capable of achieving and securing precisely that.

The following interview is in English. Valuable, timely, revealing. Enjoy!

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JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

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Inka Fuellmich

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13300 S Cleveland Ave

Suite 56

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Now it is more important than ever that the many good people who are working for the good for humankind, stand together and spread Reiner’s message that we are strong together. For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together369 shop is now available. Inka stated: “Geschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” what translates to English “Gifts for a loving togetherness”. Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong. https://www.etsy.com/shop/Together369 All proceeds support officially and actively Reiner’s Freedom. Thank you

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