Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Mieke van Peenen's avatar
Mieke van Peenen
2d

I pray daily for Dr Fuellmich and that his release will be facilitated. God bless you 🙏

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Rachel
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Truth will overcome lies …. We are with you and praying for you Dr Fuellmich 🙏🏼✝️🙏🏼

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