Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Mari Glading-Ho's avatar
Mari Glading-Ho
May 29, 2025

He's such a threat to their plans. They can't have anyone who has been able to accomplish what he accomplished out in the world to tell the truth and awaken others who don't know what's happening.

God bless Reiner and his wife and all their loved ones.

Please help him be freed soon Lord.

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BigBuckle's avatar
BigBuckle
May 29, 2025

No media coverage for Reiner.

Contrast this with Assange.

Tells you something.

Praying for Reiner.

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