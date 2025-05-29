On Monday morning, five minutes before the move to another non-freedom facility in Germany, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was informed that he would be moved to another location. This meant that he was unable to take the few belongings he still had with him. Above all, his documents and papers, which Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was currently working on, were left behind.

One may ask “why this sudden move?”

As we are collecting further details and possible reasons for this rather sudden and especially uninformed move, we share the new mailing address where you can write your letter filled with encouragement:



JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. No stamps or money are allowed in envelopes and books or parcels are not allowed for Reiner to receive.

The Fuellmich family is interwoven in a tapestry of injustice. How is it possible that Inka Fuellmich, Reiner's wife, has no resources? In 2020, Inka was the one who inspired Reiner to move back to Germany from their ranch in California. Inka was the one who ignited the spirit in Reiner that he is capable, competent and experienced in handling a global microbe crisis. Little did the Fuellmich family know what this involved and what this move would result in.

Fast forward:

Reiner is in not freedom and Inka is with no resources.

Not one Fuellmich family bank account is accessible to Inka. There are no funds available for Inka. Inka is entitled to a modest pension, for which she has worked all her life, but the German justice system keeps most of Inka's pension. This gives her no resources for living a modest life. When can the Fuellmich family have a roof again?

How is this possible?

The Fuellmich family did so much for humanity. Is it possible to count for the many million lives Reiner and Inka Fuellmich have saved?

What can we do?

We can come together and support for creating a safe place for Inka to live with the furry family members who are supporting Inka while awaiting for Reiner’s freedom and for Reiner’s homecoming.

Who, if not us? When, if not now?

New Address! Send your letter and/or postcard directly to Reiner in Germany:

JVA Bremervoerde Dr. Reiner Fuellmich Am Steinberg 75 D - 27432 Bremervoerde Germany

PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards are allowed to be sent to this address. Nothing else can be included in the post to the address in Germany. (No money and/or stamps can be included in your letter to Reiner.)

Inka, Reiner’s wife, is not living in the United States, and it has been determined that it is not secure for supporters to send anything directly to her.

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation 13300 S Cleveland Ave Suite 56 Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich.

The Fuellmich family appreciates you consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom and for Inka's health.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court's opinion. Thank you.

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