Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
19hEdited

You can feel the ship of justice getting back on course and heading on a ramming course for the perpetrators behind the Covid fraud and democide.

Great though Reiner Fuellmich’s cause is we must remember it is German law and the rule of law which is under attack along with the principle of equality for all before law in the western democracies.

Lots of people following your case and supporting you here in the UK.

All the best

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