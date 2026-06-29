Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
7d

The scale of the assault on humanity behind the Covid democide is difficult to comprehend. From the growth of the idea that breeding humans for better stock is the right way to go to the profiteering of Epstein and Gates. You wonder what its going to take to bring down this terrible conspiracy.

But then your a man with a plan.

And I love it when a plan comes together…

Reply
Share
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
6d

Good report, Reiner, with eugenics the main theme.

Alas, in the UK I expect Burnham to be no better than Starmer…yet another Fabian/Zionist.

It is good to see that you have access to solid research material where you currently reside. Pretty well all the individuals you mentioned re eugenics are actually related…members of “the big club [and you ain’t in it…George Carlin) that runs the world” [entirely for its own benefit and against the interests of the bulk of mankind]. So it is not just a big club, but a big family comprising bloodlines that go back maybe 10,000 years. These are your “monsters”.

Julian Huxley’s statement that “Human material should be improved by UNESCO” exemplifies their attitude.

Keep fighting, Reiner. Re your case against Schindler, as you note, beware “a slow-walk” by the defendant. Monsters care not for Constitutions and other human rights documents…to them, these apply only to “the despised masses” who/which they desire to subject to eugenics.

Best wishes from Oz.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Reiner Fuellmich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture