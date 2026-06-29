New Statement ~ Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on June 28, 2026
#togetherstrong
Today we share Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s newest statement. As always there is much valuable information and it becomes incredibly visible how it all ties together.
Enjoy this latest post, which is packed with information that, while some information may be familiar to most people, makes a lot of sense in this context and order.
Thank you for sharing and forwarding this. Your support means a lot to Reiner.
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You can listen to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s newest statement by clicking on the video image and/or the following link: https://youtu.be/xwDWPqgyXPk
Write a letter and/or postcard to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner.
Reiner can not receive parcels and books.
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If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or check to the following address:
Inka Fuellmich
c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation
13300 S Cleveland Ave
Suite 56
Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA
Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich and your support is deposited in the Mindset Evolution Foundation’s special bank account for Reiner’s freedom.
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Write in the memo Inka and Reiner. Thank you.
Thank you for all your support.
We have received checks that were not filled out correctly. Please make sure you fill out your check as shown in the sample so that your generous help and support for Reiner’s Freedom can be accepted by the financial institution and deposited into Reiner’s Freedom account.
The Fuellmich couple Reiner and Inka with the family dogs Annie and Jimbo appreciate you consider donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom.
Funds build Reiner’s freedom now.
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The Fuellmich couple appreciates you donating and helping for Reiner’s freedom. Funds support Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s freedom.
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Now it is more important than ever that the many good people who are working for the good for humankind, stand together and spread Reiner’s message that we are strong together.
For Reiner’s freedom, for humanity’s freedom the Together369 shop is now available. Inka stated: “Geschenke für ein liebevolles Miteinander” what translates to English “Gifts for a loving togetherness”.
Feel free to share and repost far and wide. Together for each other. Together we are strong.
https://www.etsy.com/shop/Together369
All proceeds support officially and actively Reiner’s Freedom.
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The scale of the assault on humanity behind the Covid democide is difficult to comprehend. From the growth of the idea that breeding humans for better stock is the right way to go to the profiteering of Epstein and Gates. You wonder what its going to take to bring down this terrible conspiracy.
But then your a man with a plan.
And I love it when a plan comes together…
Good report, Reiner, with eugenics the main theme.
Alas, in the UK I expect Burnham to be no better than Starmer…yet another Fabian/Zionist.
It is good to see that you have access to solid research material where you currently reside. Pretty well all the individuals you mentioned re eugenics are actually related…members of “the big club [and you ain’t in it…George Carlin) that runs the world” [entirely for its own benefit and against the interests of the bulk of mankind]. So it is not just a big club, but a big family comprising bloodlines that go back maybe 10,000 years. These are your “monsters”.
Julian Huxley’s statement that “Human material should be improved by UNESCO” exemplifies their attitude.
Keep fighting, Reiner. Re your case against Schindler, as you note, beware “a slow-walk” by the defendant. Monsters care not for Constitutions and other human rights documents…to them, these apply only to “the despised masses” who/which they desire to subject to eugenics.
Best wishes from Oz.