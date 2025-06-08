This is Dr. Reiner Fuellmich's first statement since the court decision on May 30, 2025. As always, Reiner speaks powerful words of encouragement.

For prompt publication purposes we make the voice statement public on Reiner’s new YouTube channel. We publish the transcript in a few days here.

Listen to Reiner’s newest statement by clicking here:

Send your letter and/or postcard directly to Reiner in Germany:

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards are allowed to be sent to this address. Nothing else can be included in the post to the address in Germany. (No money and/or stamps can be included in your letter to Reiner.)

Inka, Reiner’s wife, is not living in the United States, and it has been determined that it is not secure for supporters to send anything directly to her.

If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address:

Inka Fuellmich c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation 13300 S Cleveland Ave Suite 56 Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA

Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich.

The Fuellmich family appreciates you consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom and for Inka's health.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court's opinion.

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you