Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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allanah moore's avatar
allanah moore
Jun 8, 2025

Dear Reiner, I was always impressed with your determination to seek the truth and I pray for your safety and the health of both you and your wife, Inka. God Bless you and all ppl fighting for truth and freedom.

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Marie-Claude Joly's avatar
Marie-Claude Joly
Jun 8, 2025

Reiner is a hero 🙏

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