Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Spencer's avatar
Spencer
4h

Praying 🛐 that you are indeed freed very, very soon… 🤞🙏

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Blue_French_Qtr's avatar
Blue_French_Qtr
4h

There can only be Freedom, Justice, and equality for all when the truth is defended as the cornerstone of reality, morality, philosophy, religion, and the law.

Every judge must be morally bound to serve according to transparent and accountable adherence with the Truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help them, God.

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