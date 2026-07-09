Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Torgul's avatar
Torgul
2d

Thank you.

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2FollowHim's avatar
2FollowHim
2d

Our Jesus 'you are the LIGHT of the world ', and so you are, a beacon of HOPE to ALL the NATO allies; a source of strength to Zelensky as he tries to help Ukraine against Russia, a message to ALL persecuted Christians who need endurance. For us all to understand that we are being trained. You will get your freedom and many more will follow you. Allow that. Very few can do what you're doing. Agape in Yahweh.

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