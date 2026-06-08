Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Jan Dumas's avatar
Jan Dumas
4d

THANKS for all your updates. We stand with you in your wait, knowing full well that the doors will open wide and you’ll get kicked out of the joint!!

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Caroline's avatar
Caroline
4d

...🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿..Excellent news..🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

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