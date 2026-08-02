Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Brenda Butchart's avatar
Brenda Butchart
5d

May God Bless you and your family! Love from Vancouver, BC Canada!

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Gideon Malherbe's avatar
Gideon Malherbe
5d

Thank you for the update!

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