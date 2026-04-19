Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Esty's avatar
Esty
3d

Thank you so much Dr Fuellmich, I cannot tell you how good it is to hear from you. You are a beacon of strength, courage and resilience…an exemplary model to us all.

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Cindy Camille's avatar
Cindy Camille
3d

God bless you and Godspeed! 🙏

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