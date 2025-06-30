Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Rachel's avatar
Rachel
Jun 30, 2025

Keep up the good work Dr Fuellmich we are behind you 💯…….👌✝️♥️🙏🏼

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Fair Go's avatar
Fair Go
Jun 30, 2025

A truely great man

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