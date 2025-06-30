Dear Readers and Supporters,

Enjoy Reiner’s voice in the video. As always, Reiner speaks with great focus, to the point, much clarity and encouragement for all.

Reiner reminds us that we are the people and we are many. Together.

Be the first and listen to Reiner’s voice note here:

We said that we will publish Reiner’s statements also as readable transcripts. We did not create publishable transcripts yet. We fulfill Reiner’s wish and have his statements available for you immediately. Thank you for your patience.

Reiner is very grateful for your letters and postcards. You give much needed strength for him. Thank you for all your support and help and encouragement.

Send your letter and/or postcard directly to Reiner in Germany: JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany PLEASE NOTE: Only letters and postcards are allowed to be sent to this address. Nothing else can be included in the post to the address in Germany. (No money and/or stamps can be included in your letter to Reiner.)

Inka, Reiner’s wife, is not living in the United States, and it has been determined that it is not secure for supporters to send anything directly to her. If you would like to communicate directly with Inka Fuellmich and send support for Reiner’s freedom, please send your letter and/or donation to the following address: Inka Fuellmich c/o Daisy Papp Mindset Evolution Foundation 13300 S Cleveland Ave Suite 56 Fort Myers, FL 33907 USA Please be sure to include “Suite 56” in the address to ensure delivery. Your letter will be forwarded to Inka Fuellmich rapidly with utmost respect and loving care.

The Fuellmich couple appreciates you consider donating and helping for Reiner's freedom and for Inka's health.

Funds build the basis for a successful appeal on the court's opinion. Thank you

Thank you

Thank you https://daisypapp.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich Crypto: https://nowpayments.io/donation/Together ICIC's GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2 We are now helping a married couple that has done so much for us and for our health. They have shown their true backbone and the result is not-freedom and not having an income. This is not right. Now we make it right. Together For Each Other. Together We Are Strong.