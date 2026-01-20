Dear friends,

The attempt at shutting me and all of us up, has failed. But their attempt at shutting me and all of us up, shows how deathly afraid of us they are. Deathly afraid of us making use of our right to freedom of speech and freedom of information. Deathly afraid that by making use of these rights, we will bring the truth to light, the truth about all those crimes against humanity the monsters committed.

After all: Sunlight is still the best of disinfectants.

Finally, the monsters have reached the end of their road. But they’re trying to cause as much destruction as possible in their death throes. And that’s why now the time has come for us to clean up the mess and put the monstrous pile of trash into the trash cans of history, once and for all. The EU, with its western puppet leaders, who are the most despised and hated “leaders” in history, is collapsing, and the failures and losers at the top are only successful in making complete bumbling fools of themselves. But they cannot escape the boomerangs of justice which they themselves threw against us, and which are now returning to them with lightning or warp speed and decapitating force to them. It is not like the chickens are coming home to roost, it is much, much worse for the monsters. And we’re making sure that no one, not one of the monsters escapes justice.

The same assessment can be made with respect to NATO and its leader, and many, if not most of those global anti-democratic institutions, such as the UN, the WHO, the WMF, and of course the WEF.

Now, I have just completed and will file a civil complaint (this will be published here on Substack in the few days) for damages against some of the monsters who tried to shut me up by abducting me in Mexico and then subjecting me to a fake trial and white torture in order to break me and put me behind bars for as long as possible. It is exactly this, civil law and in particular tort law, which I have specialized in for more than 30 years. It evolved out of criminal law as it existed in its brutal, archaic version hundreds of years ago, with its barbaric capital punishments, such as chopping off a thief’s hand or a traitor’s or killer’s head and throwing people into dungeons. Because back then, only criminal law existed. But then, during the period that is called the enlightenment, people began to realize that such stone-aged one-size-fits-all punishment is not only barbaric, but doesn’t even make a whole lot of sense.

So instead of chopping off hands and heads and throwing people into dungeons, criminal law slowly but surely evolved into civil law’s tort law, and eventually became completely independent of criminal law because people began to understand that making the perpetrators of illegal acts pay damages as restitution, in money, gold, land, or other assets is not only much more civilized, but simply makes much more sense in most cases. Basically, the awkward swinging of the clubs of criminal law began to look more and more outdated as opposed to the use of the elegant daggers of civil law’s tort law. Tort law is much more effective, whereas thousands of scientific studies have shown over and over again that criminal law is - in the majority of cases - completely useless, and often leads to the exact contrary of what allegedly is desired, by teaching prison inmates how to become real criminals.

In fact, a former German Supreme Court judge who specialized in criminal law, stated in 2011 that in at least 25% of the cases that reach the Supreme Court, the judgment of the trial courts are completely wrong. And in recent German history, even the German consumers of mainstream media’s news articles and TV shows were treated to the frightening experience that more and more people had been imprisoned even though they were completely innocent. In fact, one of my attorneys, Dagmar Schoen, helped get one of them out of prison where he had languished for 13 years for the crime of murder, even though there wasn’t even a murder committed, rather, an expert opinion finally showed, the alleged murder victim had slipped and fallen into her bathtub unconsciously after hitting her head, and drowned there, while the alleged killer was somewhere else and had absolutely nothing to do with this accident.

However, all those prisons that exist in Germany may yet turn out to be good for something, and that is to provide comfortable housing for all those very evil monsters who are now being struck by the boomerangs of justice. But a special efficacy or effectiveness of civil tort law is that it provides us with the tools to take everything from the monsters which they have stolen from us, plus interest. And that amounts to everything they have and claim to own, absolutely everything. Keep this in mind when you celebrate on New Year’s Eve and drink one more glass of champagne. (Reiner wrote this statement over the Holidays and we now can publish the English translation from the German Original.)

There is one more, crucial advantage that civil law has over criminal law, at least in Germany. And that is that after you file a civil complaint for damages, no prosecutor can step in and either delay or completely thwart the investigation of the facts, because there is no prosecutor involved in a civil law court proceeding. In other words: The monsters cannot abuse the justice system, the criminal justice system, because we’re here in a civil justice system, in order to wage lawfare on innocent citizens and incarcerate political opponents or critics of the system. But this is exactly what happened during the plandemic in thousands of cases, as even the former president of the German Constitutional Court, which exists separate from the Supreme Court and only looks into violations of the Constitution, has criticized sharply, while the mainstream media, of course, did their best to ignore and cover this up - the fact that the former president of the German Constitutional Court said: You’re doing this all wrong. We need a real inquiry.

The fact that German prosecutors cannot be trusted because there is always the danger of political warfare, as my case very clearly shows, led to the European Supreme Court deciding on May 27, 2019, that German prosecutors must not issue European arrest warrants. They still do, as again, my case shows very clearly: The Monster’s prosecutor, John, filled in the form for a European arrest warrant, full well knowing that this arrest warrant was totally, completely, 100% false, and then had the monster’s judge, Moog in Göttingen sign it blindly, without even making the slightest effort - which he should have done - to check if it made any sense, effectively auto-penning prosecutor John’s arrest warrant. I think when I’m done with him, I’ll have a photo of an autopen exhibited in Goettingen in memory of the second person who managed to turn himself into an autopen, transhumanism at its best, you know.

We’re currently waiting for the outcome of the appeal to the German Supreme Court we filed after the monsters’ Judge Schindler sentenced me to four years and two months in prison, and: I also provided the Supreme Court with a copy of my criminal complaint, my own criminal complaint, in order to make sure that the court understands that Schindler’s version of the facts is nothing but a pack of lies.

Again: In a civil law court case such evil manipulations and lies are not possible, or at least not as easily possible, as there is no prosecutor involved that the monsters can use for their law-fare. There is only the plaintiff (that’s me) and the defendant or defendants (the state of lower saxony, probably soon also, because of the involvement of the federal government the Federal Republik of Germany, and many others). Here, the monsters cannot instruct a - non existing - prosecutor to either not investigate the case or slow walk the investigation to a grinding halt, as happened with the criminal complaint I filed almost six months ago with the Attorney General. The AG, the Attorney General should have investigated the case, but instead referred the complaint to - believe it or not - the Goettingen DA’s office, so that now the very same prosecutors who stand accused of very serious felonies may investigate these crimes, may basically investigate themselves.

But hey, that’s no real surprise, and in fact, it helps us, as it only serves to further expose the total corruption of the German legal system, at least the criminal law system. And: No one can stop my brand new civil case for damages from going forward, as I have made sure that at least our side of the fence everywhere in the world knows about this civil complaint. I have included this statement in all those letters and emails I’ve written in response to the letters, postcards, and emails I’ve been receiving, thereby making sure that this statement finds its way to all those platforms that are now spreading the word about my case, platforms on YouTube, Facebook, Substack, X, but also Roger Bittel, Streampunk, and many others. This civil complaint for damages is a whole lot shorter than my criminal complaint, I believe it is under 30 pages. And I was able to add to and thereby complete the summary of facts by including the latest findings of our team. This updating of the facts includes, for example, the brand new US GRANITE Act (that’s short for: Guaranteeing Rights Against Novel International Tyranny and Extortion). This Act gives US citizens and US institutions whose freedom of speech and freedom of information rights are being violated by European and, in particular, German institutions and individuals, the right to basically burn those institutions (including the EU or the state of Lower Saxony, for example), burn those institutions to the ground by way of punitive damages. And that, as I explain in my civil complaint, helps both me and my US clients, but ultimately all other clients as well. So while you’re at it, have another glass of champagne on New Year’s Eve.

But this updating of facts also includes the latest revelations about my abduction in Mexico, which was done with the help of the German Secretary of State, Anna-Lena Baerbock, who - quite fittingly - is now president of the UN General Assembly. However, the orders for my abduction to the

Secretary of State came not from the German Secretary of Justice or Attorney General, as one might have expected, if this abduction was meant to prosecute a crime. You know, shocking as it seems, abductions are, of course, a crime, but one that most countries prefer to ignore, Germany for example. But the orders for my abduction came from German Secretary of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, and the German domestic intelligence service, plus the German equivalent of the FBI: BKA, and its head director, Holger Münch, a man whom my father trained as a police officer many years ago. This, the fact that not the Attorney General, but the Secretary of the Interior and the FBI and their henchmen are behind this abduction, proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that this abduction was not ordered for legal reasons, but purely for political, that is for criminal reasons, namely for taking me down because of my investigative and legal work concerning the plandemic. Above all, it served the purpose of stopping me and my international colleagues from holding all the monsters who committed those crimes against humanity to account, both in civil law and criminal law all over the world. In short: This attack on me was meant to kill justice. Or, to put it more bluntly: It was meant to keep us from blowing the monsters out of the water. Which we’ll do anyway.

But the monsters do not know this: A former professor of biology who had eventually decided that “the science” did not really have all the answers, and had therefore begun to study astrology, had told my wife Inka almost 18 years ago that she would ultimately pick a man with a sword for her husband. And that turned out to be me, as this prediction almost eerily matched what my father had taught me over and over again, when I was a little boy. Every time we stood in front of the statue of that famous knight, the Roland of Bremen, who stands tall in the middle of the marketplace, sword in one hand and shield in the other hand, a crippled person between his legs and feet. Every time we stood there, my father said, this is the symbol of justice and freedom. And that, justice and freedom is what all men must cherish, as without justice and freedom there can be no peace. And here we are today. No one and nothing can stop justice and freedom from standing tall now. And that is why I made sure that this statement and the accompanying civil complaint is seen and heard by as many people as possible.

After all - I can’t repeat this often enough - sunlight is still the best of disinfectants as my legal hero, Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis said many, many years ago. The more people understand what is going on, and can form an opinion of their own beyond the mainstream propaganda and lies, the faster the monsters will end up in the garbage cans of history.

I wish everyone on our side of the fence and also those on the other side of the fence who secretly listened to what we had to say, and have moved closer to the fence in the process the very best of everything. The Great Spirit that can be seen in everything in nature, and that connects all of us as a part of nature, and that has nothing to do with any organized religion, is, I am convinced without any doubt, on our side in this war of good against evil. I could see and feel that on our ranch in Northern California, which sits on Indian land. Man, how I loved it there.

In closing, I’ll use the words of Ronald Reagan, who once jokingly said, not noticing that the microphones were open: “We’re going to make them feel the heat”. This was directed at the Soviet Union at the time, but a few years later, he became friends with the president of Russia. Well, I’m not saying these words jokingly, and of course, I’m not directing them against Russia. But I’m directing them against the monsters, the enemies of mankind, the enemies of all humans and humanity everywhere in the world. And I’ll quote the title of a song by the Doors for the monsters.”This is the end”, this is the end for you monsters. And it’s the beginning for us, for the real humans and for humanity.

See you all soon.

