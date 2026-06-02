Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

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Shirley Bloethe's avatar
Shirley Bloethe
2d

Donating and praying for you and your family!!

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Jamie Allpress's avatar
Jamie Allpress
2d

Such a wonderful informative read Dr Reiner Fuellmich. The corruption in the world is terrifying to witness. Those that speak out against the evil with indisputable facts get taken down.

I know we are all watched, especially supporters of yourself and other well admired spokespersons that stand for the human race as a whole.

I’ve noticed some MSM is starting to reveal a few truths regarding Convid injuries and deaths, unheard of a couple of years ago.

The fact they’re trying to silence online conversations such as this, and they call us mad conspiracy theorists and other nasty titles. It was so good to read RFK Jnr is becoming involved, I don’t quite understand why this has taken so long, but great to see. I like that Trump and a couple of others have verbally attacked and revealed the truth about the WHO, WEF and UN.

However I am worried that before they’re widely publicly exposed, they will create a much stronger diversion to try to get the world focused on something even worse. I’m probably stating too much. But I sense something on the horizon.

You do have millions of admirers Dr Fuellmich. We will all celebrate your release and are looking forward to that day.

May peace be with you.

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